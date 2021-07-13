- By PETER R. ORSZAG, Bloomberg Opinion
-
We now have a debate over charging drivers a fee or tax that is based on vehicle miles traveled (VMT), something the Biden administration has rejected.
- Miami Herald
-
The middle-of-the-night assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Mose at his home near Port-au-Prince is a shocking and brutal act that will be felt far beyond the island nation.
Today is Tuesday, July 13, the 194th day of 2021. There are 171 days left in the year.
"A ship is safe in harbor, but that's not what ships are for."
- By TYLER COWEN, Bloomberg Opinion
-
The latest cyberattack, apparently emanating from Russia again, has hit at least 20 software firms; affecting at least 1,000 businesses.
- Dallas Morning News
-
If you're looking for silver linings in this pandemic-damaged economy, here's one: the American entrepreneurial spirit seems to have been uncovered by COVID-19.
Today is Monday, July 12, the 193rd day of 2021. There are 172 days left in the year.
"One sees great things from the valley, and only small things from the peak."
Today is Friday, July 9, the 190th day of 2021. There are 175 days left in the year.
"Keep your eyes on the stars, and your feet on the ground."
- By JAY AMBROSE, Tribune News Service
-
For beginners, China is a thief, the equivalent of someone stealing something more than $4,000 from every four-person household in America every year, a total of $500 billion.
The founding of the Chinese Communist Party was July 23, 1921, aided by Russian Bolshevik agents, but Mao would later set the date as July 1 - and so, like everything the Politburo decrees, that became the reality.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
It's a shame there has to be a law that underscores the obvious, but a proposal wending its way through the state Legislature would codify what should have already been common practice - to let Pennsylvania residents know in a timely fashion if there has been a data violation of their person…
Today is Thursday, July 8, the 189th day of 2021. There are 176 days left in the year.
- By PETER GREENE
-
I am a big believer in the 5% rule.
"There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it."
- By DAVE ANDERSON, The Fulcrum
-
I was recently motivated to write about an insight into the concept of political "centrism," as it relates to politics in the Middle East, the United States or anywhere.
- New York Daily News
-
The Supreme Court got it right when, in a recent 8-1 ruling, it held that Pennsylvania cheerleader Brandi Levy couldn't be suspended from the team for blurting on Snapchat "f--- cheer" after she didn't make varsity.
Today is Wednesday, July 7, the 188th day of 2021. There are 177 days left in the year.
"Once in a while you get shown the light in the strangest of place if you look at it right."
- By ELI LAKE, Bloomberg Opinion
-
Venezuela's strongman sounds desperate. In an interview with Bloomberg News, Nicolas Maduro pleads with President Joe Biden to lift the sanctions on his country imposed by former President Donald Trump.
- Dallas Morning News
-
Companies are leaving Hong Kong now that China has ramped up its oppression. Go figure.
Today is Tuesday, July 6, the 187th day of 2021. There are 178 days left in the year.
"You will either step forward into growth, or you will step backward into safety."
Most Viewed Articles
-
'He filled our lives with joy'
-
Franklin man is facing charges for strangling son
-
Seneca man charged for assaulting trooper
-
Semi crash shuts down I-80; orange juice spills onto road
-
'It's beautiful here'
-
Cooling off in Oil Creek
-
Spruce-up at Oil City
-
Contempt of court, damages sought against Spencer
-
2 injured in Cranberry Township crash
-
Man charged for failing to register with police
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Buying old t-shirts & clothing from 2005 & older …
Wanted - 5x7 trailer with ramp tail gate For Sale. Troybi…
Notice: On 6/2/21 a letter was sent to Harry C. Herrlich …
Baughman’s Market - Cherries, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons…
-Petersheim’s- Dark & Light Sweet Cherries, early pea…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
8-10 stars get another no-hitter in 6-1 win
-
Major LL stars complete comeback
-
Oil City all-stars advance
-
OC stars blank Titusville
-
Marchinke's perfect game lifts OC stars to 1-0 victory
-
Six KSAC softball stars receive all-state recognition
-
CMP 8-10 girls all-stars capture District 1 crown
-
Scoreboard for 7-7-21
-
Scoreboard for 7-8-21
-
Scoreboard for 7-9-21
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Franklin man is facing charges for strangling son
-
Seneca man charged for assaulting trooper
-
Semi crash shuts down I-80; orange juice spills onto road
-
2 injured in Cranberry Township crash
-
Man charged for failing to register with police
-
Man gets 15-30 years in state prison for killing roommate
-
DUI arrests
-
1 injured in ATV rollover
-
Motorcycle accident in Richland Township
-
Cherrytree car fire
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Democrats craft voting bill with eye on Supreme Court fight
-
Family of Black man slain by officer sues Kansas City police
-
Tucson to ignore Arizona's 'Second Amendment sanctuary' law
-
New virus surge sends younger patients to Spain's hospitals
-
Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home
-
Zaila Avant-garde breezes to National Spelling Bee win
-
Houston voter who waited 6 hours arrested for illegal voting
-
Jovenel Moïse, Haiti's embattled president, killed at 53
-
DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy
-
Guantanamo prosecutor retires as 9/11 trial remains elusive