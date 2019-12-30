Wit of the Draw Dec 30, 2019 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Republican president Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Click to subscribe to TheDerrick.com! Most Popular Articles ArticlesHarrisville man killed in crash3 charged after drugs are found in homeClarion County man facing nearly 150 sex assault chargesMan charged for taking vehicleMore details released in Rocky Grove drug incidentMan wanted in connection with crash taken into custody2 women charged for hindering apprehensionWestern Pennsylvania gas prices fall againWarrant arrestMan taken into custody for drugs, endangerment See more events Upcoming Events Dec 31 Holiday Event Tue, Dec 31, 2019