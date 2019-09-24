Wit of the Draw 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Trump Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Click to subscribe to TheDerrick.com! Display Ads Clarion Bathware Dusty Memorial Heritage Petruso Presby Seaway UPMC Bulletin Most Popular Articles Articles12 fire companies respond to blaze in Victory Township4 critically injured in 3-vehicle crash19 high school juniors vying for Cranberry Festival titlesFranklin man sought by police taken into custodyIndividual taken into custody in ClarionCouple charged after 5 children found alone4 transported by helicopter following 3-vehicle crash'We can't be messing around'Venango County Court ReporterOil City man accused of assault See more events Upcoming Events Sep 26 Latin Dance Band Thu, Sep 26, 2019 Sep 26 Rocky Grove VFD Bingo Thu, Sep 26, 2019 Sep 27 OC&T Event Fri, Sep 27, 2019 Sep 27 Festival Fri, Sep 27, 2019 Sep 27 Theater Show Fri, Sep 27, 2019