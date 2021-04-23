Wit of the Draw

Biden
0
0
0
0
0

Opinion

They Said It

"Very often, a change of self is needed more than a change of scene."

Opinion

They Said It

"Only those who will risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go."

Opinion

COLUMN: We must realize free market power

  • By NICOLAS LORIS, InsideSources.com

When a quarterback leads his team to the Super Bowl, he usually says something along the lines of, "We're glad we made it this far, but we're not done yet."

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Pause on J&J vaccine is logical

  • Chicago Tribune

Blood clots in veins that drain blood from the brain can lead to alarming stroke-like results. The symptoms can be severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain and shortness of breath.

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Just mend the filibuster

  • Bloomberg Opinion

Democrats have good reason to object to the filibuster in recent years. They have a compelling case for changing the rules so that blocking the majority is harder.

Opinion

They Said It

"Failure isn't the end of the road. It's a big red flag saying to you, 'Wrong way. Turn around.'"