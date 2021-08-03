- By SHERIZAAN MINWALLA, Chicago Tribune
As U.S. and coalition forces withdraw from Afghanistan and the Taliban militia gains more territory, women and girls who resisted gender-based violence and fled to protective shelters, or even jails, risk being sent back to their families where they face further abuse, including death.
The withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan signals the end of a war that involved close to 800,000 American service members.
The spread of misinformation on social media is a massive contributor to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in this country.
Our house came with an American flag. Because it was old, it quickly grew tattered and moldy and had to be taken down.
Driving through Montana, I stopped at nearly every historical marker. Back home in Oregon, I'd zoom right by the equivalent signs.
As he weaved together a bipartisan infrastructure deal that had the support of the Biden White House as well as the Democrats who want a bigger package and the Republicans who don't want to bargain with them, Ohio Sen. Rob Portman says he remained confident there is a desire in Washington fo…
Richard Branson earlier this month scraped the edge of space, arriving via a supersonic plane built by Virgin Galactic, a company he created.
Last week, Venango Area Chamber of Commerce President Susan Williams told the newspaper that unemployment fraud is a growing issue. Turns out that's not the only kind of fraud that is hitting Pennsylvania.
For the past year, various Democratic organizations, have persuaded supporters to write email messages, letters to the editor and opinion pieces claiming the creation of independent redistricting commissions in their states could end Republican gerrymandering by the end of 2022.
The U.S. has fought the COVID-19 pandemic and its side effects with borrowed money. Much of this new debt will also will fall on our descendants not yet born.
