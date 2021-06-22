- By AMANDA LITTLE, Bloomberg Opinion
-
After the recent cyberattack against it, the meat industry shouldn't be returning to business as usual - and for the security of our food supply, the Biden administration must ensure it doesn't.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
After a year of uncertainty and financial upheaval, Americans have become more thrifty.
- By NOAH FELDMAN, Bloomberg Opinion
-
The Supreme Court faces three major issues in our current historical moment: precedent, precedent and precedent.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has engaged in a juvenile campaign to fly flags from his Capitol office in defiance of state law. It's an act of foot-stomping behavior that is the antitheses of that of a grown-up - and a responsible elected official.
- By SABRINA TERRY and DEDRICK ASANTE-MUHAMMAD, InsideSources.com
-
On Juneteenth, June 19, we celebrate Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger's order to free the people still enslaved in Texas. The holiday marks the effective end of slavery in the United States.
- By DONNA JACKSON, InsideSources.com
-
Like many black Americans, I must admit that I had never heard of Juneteenth until recently.
- By PETER GREENE
-
I missed an important local birthday earlier this year, so we'll try to catch up today.
- Patriot-News (Harrisburg)
-
Dr. Sharee Livingston is trying to save the lives of mothers, alarmed that too many women in the United States die in childbirth.
- By NOAH SMITH, Bloomberg Opinion
-
To revitalize U.S. science and technology with more government spending, it's time to go big or go home.
- New York Daily News
-
During the Trump administration, even as the federal Environmental Protection Agency claimed to care about, you know, protecting the environment, officials sat on an alarming scientific report with vivid new details about our warming planet while the White House called for burning coal, gas …
- By JAY AMBROSE, Tribune News Service
-
It's more important to accomplish goals than to abide by principles. The end justifies the means.
- New York Daily News
-
The Black Lives Matter reckoning has mainly focused on the too-high probability that African Americans will be on the receiving end of deadly police force.
