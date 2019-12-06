Wit of the Draw 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Grinches Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Click to subscribe to TheDerrick.com! Display Ads FUN Bank Clarion County Community Bank Tionesta Builders Supply Community Services of Venango County, Inc. Franklin Service and Supply Specialty Fabrication and Powder Coating Prime Fitness Clarion Hospital Griffin Phillis Ford Kerle Tire Bulletin Most Popular Articles ArticlesColleagues mourn lossWoman who was arraigned Tuesday escapes after leaving hospitalRemains identified as those of Seneca manFranklin woman who was already wanted arrested for attacking manIdaho community mourns 9 relatives killed in plane crashCar crashes into yard in GroveKnox-area gift shop owner closing doors at end of year'Villainized for having money'Man faces assault chargeWEDDING: Crate,McKissick See more events Upcoming Events Dec 6 Holiday Event Fri, Dec 6, 2019 Dec 6 Holiday Event Fri, Dec 6, 2019 Dec 6 Dinner Fri, Dec 6, 2019 Dec 6 Holiday Event Fri, Dec 6, 2019 Dec 7 Holiday Event Sat, Dec 7, 2019