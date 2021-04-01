- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
When it comes to toll roads, Pennsylvania seems to lead the way.
Today is Thursday, April 1, the 91st day of 2021. There are 274 days left in the year. This is April Fool's Day.
- By PETER GREENE
-
We've lately been discussing unskilled labor again, which raises the question: What is unskilled labor, exactly?
"If everything seems to be under control, you're not going fast enough."
- New York Daily News
-
We knew on day two of Joe Biden's presidency that his goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans by his 100th day in office was setting the bar too low. By that date, 16.5 million shots had gone out, 6.5 million alone in the six days beforehand, and the daily rate of shots was growing at a ra…
Today is Wednesday, March 31, the 90th day of 2021. There are 275 days left in the year.
"You can waste your lives drawing lines. Or you can live your life crossing them."
- By PANKAJ MISHRA, Bloomberg Opinion
-
Comparisons of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill to the New Deal are flourishing. They obscure the fact that Biden's achievement - passing reform legislation against an intransigent opposition - is fragile.
- By KEITH C. BURRIS, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
Free speech, and so free thought, is under threat in America today.
- York Dispatch
-
The year-old coronavirus pandemic has left no aspect of Pennsylvania life untouched and no segment of the population unscathed.
Today is Tuesday, March 30, the 89th day of 2021. There are 276 days left in the year.
"Don't be afraid to give up the good to go for the great."
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
There is widespread agreement that during the pandemic students have suffered as a result of school lockdowns, shifts in instruction protocols, offsite learning and inequity in access to the tools of learning.
- By JEANNE SHEEHAN, The Fulcrum
-
A Pew poll in late 2019 found trust in government had plummeted to a historically low 17%. That year, more than 60% of Americans told Gallup pollsters they have little confidence in the government's ability to address key domestic challenges.
Today is Monday, March 29, the 88th day of 2021. There are 277 days left in the year.
"Your passion is waiting for your courage to catch up."
- By CYNTHIA M. ALLEN, Fort Worth Star-Telegram
-
FORT WORTH, Texas - Whether one agrees with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's politics or thinks his lifting of COVID-19 restrictions was the result of "Neanderthal thinking," it's difficult to argue with his characterization of President Joe Biden's immigration policy as "reckless open borders."
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
U.S. Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., are trying again at an obvious and needed improvement to gun safety - or the lack thereof.
Today is Friday, March 26, the 85th day of 2021. There are 280 days left in the year.
"Things may come to those who wait, but only the things left by those who hustle."
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
The nation's child care system is reaching a point of collapse due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Today is Thursday, March 25, the 84th day of 2021. There are 281 days left in the year.
