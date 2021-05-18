- By BRUCE YANDLE, Tribune News Service
Who can forget the following beautiful words from the Beatles?
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
In the days preceding President Joe Biden's release of his $1 trillion American Families Plan, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and several of his Democratic colleagues lobbied for it to include a provision he has been introducing and reintroducing for years - the option to buy into Medicare at age 50.
Today is Tuesday, May 18, the 138th day of 2021. There are 227 days left in the year.
"Whatever it is you're seeking won't come in the form you're expecting."
- By ANDREAS KLUTH, Bloomberg Opinion
In March 2020, still early in the pandemic, quarantine was a liberation for introverts. My opinion back then was based on personal experience and historical examples.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich determined the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention went beyond its legal authority when it issued a nationwide eviction moratorium last year to protect renters who were being financially ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic and who might have been sent…
Today is Monday, May 17, the 137th day of 2021. There are 228 days left in the year.
"When the world wearies and society fails to satisfy, there is always the garden."
Today is Friday, May 14, the 134th day of 2021. There are 231 days left in the year.
"Regardless of what the situation is, you've just got to take advantage of the opportunities when you get them and we have one. We're looking to do something with it."
- By JAY AMBROSE, Tribune News Service
Too much of the Biden administration now comes down to self-righteous compassion and fiddle-faddle analysis without a hint of wisdom, or even of common sense.
- New York Daily News
On the 106th day of the 1,461-day term of Joe Biden, a man who earned more votes than any president ever elected and who from the start has aspired to unify the nation and backed up that rhetoric with action, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell left no doubt: His Republicans aim to forecl…
Editor,
Today is Thursday, May 13, the 133rd day of 2021. There are 232 days left in the year.
- By PETER GREENE
Is there any less beloved election than an off-year primary?
"Tell your heart that the fear of suffering is worse than the suffering itself."
- Altoona Mirror
Pennsylvania's election law, originally passed in 1937, was updated during the COVID-19 pandemic - as it should have been - to fulfill the unique needs of voters during the crisis.
Today is Wednesday, May 12, the 132nd day of 2021. There are 233 days left in the year.
"You can start late, look different, be uncertain, and still succeed."
- By RICHARD TRUMKA, InsideSources.com
As President Joe Biden recently addressed a joint session of Congress, he highlighted a fundamental truth about his American Jobs Plan.
- By DAVID DITCH, InsideSources.com
The Biden administration is promoting its American Jobs Plan as an "infrastructure" proposal.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Despite mounting global opposition, China remains undeterred in its ongoing human rights abuses.
- By JOHN M. CRISP, Tribune News Service
What could be more natural than going to Mars?
