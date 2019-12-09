Wit of the Draw 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Click to subscribe to TheDerrick.com! Display Ads Gift Guide Presby Swimming 1 Swimming 2 Bulletin Most Popular Articles ArticlesWoman who was arraigned Tuesday escapes after leaving hospitalRemains identified as those of Seneca manFire damages two Franklin homesFranklin woman who was already wanted arrested for attacking man'There's just no place to park'Franklin woman who escaped after leaving hospital found at residenceCar crashes into yard in GroveIdaho community mourns 9 relatives killed in plane crash'Villainized for having money'2 hurt in 3-vehicle crash See more events Upcoming Events Dec 9 Holiday Event Mon, Dec 9, 2019 Dec 10 Holiday Event Tue, Dec 10, 2019 Dec 11 Holiday Event Wed, Dec 11, 2019 Dec 11 Holiday Event Wed, Dec 11, 2019 Dec 12 Holiday Event Thu, Dec 12, 2019