- By TYLER COWEN, Bloomberg Opinion
-
The latest cyberattack, apparently emanating from Russia again, has hit at least 20 software firms; affecting at least 1,000 businesses.
- Dallas Morning News
-
If you're looking for silver linings in this pandemic-damaged economy, here's one: the American entrepreneurial spirit seems to have been uncovered by COVID-19.
Today is Monday, July 12, the 193rd day of 2021. There are 172 days left in the year.
"One sees great things from the valley, and only small things from the peak."
Today is Friday, July 9, the 190th day of 2021. There are 175 days left in the year.
"Keep your eyes on the stars, and your feet on the ground."
- By JAY AMBROSE, Tribune News Service
-
For beginners, China is a thief, the equivalent of someone stealing something more than $4,000 from every four-person household in America every year, a total of $500 billion.
The founding of the Chinese Communist Party was July 23, 1921, aided by Russian Bolshevik agents, but Mao would later set the date as July 1 - and so, like everything the Politburo decrees, that became the reality.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
It's a shame there has to be a law that underscores the obvious, but a proposal wending its way through the state Legislature would codify what should have already been common practice - to let Pennsylvania residents know in a timely fashion if there has been a data violation of their person…
Today is Thursday, July 8, the 189th day of 2021. There are 176 days left in the year.
- By PETER GREENE
-
I am a big believer in the 5% rule.
"There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it."
- By DAVE ANDERSON, The Fulcrum
-
I was recently motivated to write about an insight into the concept of political "centrism," as it relates to politics in the Middle East, the United States or anywhere.
- New York Daily News
-
The Supreme Court got it right when, in a recent 8-1 ruling, it held that Pennsylvania cheerleader Brandi Levy couldn't be suspended from the team for blurting on Snapchat "f--- cheer" after she didn't make varsity.
Today is Wednesday, July 7, the 188th day of 2021. There are 177 days left in the year.
"Once in a while you get shown the light in the strangest of place if you look at it right."
- By ELI LAKE, Bloomberg Opinion
-
Venezuela's strongman sounds desperate. In an interview with Bloomberg News, Nicolas Maduro pleads with President Joe Biden to lift the sanctions on his country imposed by former President Donald Trump.
- Dallas Morning News
-
Companies are leaving Hong Kong now that China has ramped up its oppression. Go figure.
Today is Tuesday, July 6, the 187th day of 2021. There are 178 days left in the year.
"You will either step forward into growth, or you will step backward into safety."
- From staff reports
-
Virtual service to mark holiday
- From staff reports
-
The Rev. Thomas Carr has been appointed to the Trinity, Plumer and Bethel United Methodist churches.
- By LAURA O'NEIL
-
When there are a lot of people in the same group, there are going to be some differences.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
More police departments are choosing to strap officers with body cameras - a move that boosts transparency in an era of skepticism about police authority.
Today is Friday, July 2, the 183rd day of 2021. There are 182 days left in the year.
"Nothing in life is to be feared. It is only to be understood."
- By KEVIN FRAZIER, The Fulcrum
-
Our social contract is broken. Under the contract's terms, "consent at the ballot box confers both democratic credentials and democratic legitimacy," as described by Hlne Landemore in her book "Open Democracy."
