West Virginia has come up with a plan to reverse its population decline - build around the state's natural beauty and the surge in remote-work opportunities.
Today is Thursday, May 27, the 147th day of 2021. There are 218 days left in the year.
- By PETER GREENE
I was looking at pictures from last year's Memorial Day - pictures of flags, an empty park, the Civil War monument. It was not a great Memorial Day last year in Franklin.
"You must do the thing you think you cannot do."
- By TIMOTHY L. O'BRIEN, Bloomberg Opinion
Two powerful New York prosecutors are now conducting a joint investigation into the possibility that the Trump Organization committed crimes.
Republican lawmakers were correct in urging Gov. Tom Wolf to fire the company whose mishandling of coronavirus-related data impacted at least 72,000 people.
Today is Wednesday, May 26, the 146th day of 2021. There are 219 days left in the year.
"The point is not to pay back kindness but to pass it on."
- By NOAH FELDMAN, Bloomberg Opinion
Here come the psychedelics. A striking new study published in Nature Medicine argues MDMA-assisted psychotherapy represents "a potential breakthrough treatment" for post-traumatic stress disorder.
Pennsylvania has fallen far behind the pollution reduction goals it has agreed to in the multistate and federal effort to revive Chesapeake Bay.
Today is Tuesday, May 25, the 145th day of 2021. There are 220 days left in the year.
"Humility is not thinking less of yourself; it is thinking of yourself less."
- Dallas Morning News
On President Joe Biden's plan to offer two years of free community college, it's encouraging to see even some in the academic community have misgivings.
- By JOHN M. CRISP, Tribune News Service
In 2013, National Rifle Association leader Wayne LaPierre and his wife went elephant hunting in Botswana. They both bagged impressive bulls.
Today is Monday, May 24, the 144th day of 2021. There are 221 days left in the year.
"The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud."
- By DAVID L. NEVINS, The Fulcrum
I have heard and read many great speeches in my lifetime. Some include a single memorable phrase that is remembered forever or powerful words that speak to our common humanity and sway the opinion of those listening.
- Bloomberg Opinion
On May 12, 113 days into his presidency, Joe Biden finally sat down with leaders of the House and Senate - Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy.
Today is Friday, May 21, the 141st day of 2021. There are 224 days left in the year.
"It's a shallow life that doesn't give a person a few scars."
- York Dispatch
Many of our postsecondary institutions are no longer adequately serving the needs of our young people. They've become administratively bloated and obscenely overpriced.
Today is Thursday, May 20, the 140th day of 2021. There are 225 days left in the year.
- By PETER GREENE
So today is my birthday, making me just that much older.
