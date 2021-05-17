- By ANDREAS KLUTH, Bloomberg Opinion
In March 2020, still early in the pandemic, quarantine was a liberation for introverts. My opinion back then was based on personal experience and historical examples.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich determined the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention went beyond its legal authority when it issued a nationwide eviction moratorium last year to protect renters who were being financially ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic and who might have been sent…
- By JAY AMBROSE, Tribune News Service
Too much of the Biden administration now comes down to self-righteous compassion and fiddle-faddle analysis without a hint of wisdom, or even of common sense.
- New York Daily News
On the 106th day of the 1,461-day term of Joe Biden, a man who earned more votes than any president ever elected and who from the start has aspired to unify the nation and backed up that rhetoric with action, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell left no doubt: His Republicans aim to forecl…
Editor,
- By PETER GREENE
Is there any less beloved election than an off-year primary?
- Altoona Mirror
Pennsylvania's election law, originally passed in 1937, was updated during the COVID-19 pandemic - as it should have been - to fulfill the unique needs of voters during the crisis.
- By RICHARD TRUMKA, InsideSources.com
As President Joe Biden recently addressed a joint session of Congress, he highlighted a fundamental truth about his American Jobs Plan.
- By DAVID DITCH, InsideSources.com
The Biden administration is promoting its American Jobs Plan as an "infrastructure" proposal.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Despite mounting global opposition, China remains undeterred in its ongoing human rights abuses.
- By JOHN M. CRISP, Tribune News Service
What could be more natural than going to Mars?
- New York Daily News
We never blamed Gov. Andrew Cuomo for COVID-19's death toll in New York. The virus has claimed more than 50,000 lives, including what we now know to be more than 15,500 deaths among nursing home residents.
- By RAMESH PONNURU, Bloomberg Opinion
George H.W. Bush was out of touch. Bill Clinton was untrustworthy. George W. Bush was a Bible-thumping ignoramus. Barack Obama was a radical. Donald Trump was, well, Donald Trump.
