EDITORIAL: Is U.S. finally taking hackers seriously?

  • Dallas Morning News

We're barely a month out from the Colonial Pipeline hacking, perpetrated by the Russian-speaking hacking group DarkSide, which left thousands of Americans without gas, preventing many from accessing food or medicine. Then came the attack on JBS, the world's largest meat supplier, which shut …

EDITORIAL: For now, please stop feeding the birds

  • Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

At a time of year when great joy can be realized by watching our feathered friends splash in garden bird baths, peck at backyard feeders, sing from perches in the trees outside our windows, some bad news has landed.

COLUMN: Trump's Twitter lawsuit raises one serious issue

  • By NOAH FELDMAN, Bloomberg Opinion

Former President Donald Trump's lawsuits against Twitter, Google and Facebook for kicking him off their platforms are sure losers, legally speaking. The First Amendment protects people against state action, and tech companies aren't state actors.

EDITORIAL: Mastriano, GOP hatch awful audit idea

  • York Dispatch

While the ballot-smearing circus in Arizona has been getting most of the headlines, a stunning report by the Washington Post reveals the democracy-undermining practice originated in Pennsylvania.

EDITORIAL: We can no longer ignore Cuba, Haiti

  • Miami Herald

President Joe Biden delayed taking a hard look at our concerns in Latin America and the Caribbean - most significantly, Cuba, Haiti and Venezuela, whose constant political and economic upheaval have an outsize impact on South Florida.

COLUMN: Mandates are a terrible idea

  • By CHRIS TALGO, InsideSources.com

Throughout the country, schools (especially colleges and universities) are mandating students receive COVID-19 vaccinations before they return for in-person learning.

Wolf wrong to veto Voter Act

  • Altoona Mirror

The ink was barely dry on Gov. Tom Wolf's veto of the state's Voter Rights Protection Act when folks well to the left of center hailed the veto as a victory; those who supported passage saw it as a threat to democracy.

COLUMN: Conservatives are wrong in regard to vaccination

  • By JAY AMBROSE, Tribune News Service

It's seldom that conservatives get me frowning as much as regressive progressives do, but quite a few are arguing that people should not take coronavirus vaccines if they don't want to, and the frown is forming permanent wrinkles.