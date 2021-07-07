- By DAVE ANDERSON, The Fulcrum
I was recently motivated to write about an insight into the concept of political "centrism," as it relates to politics in the Middle East, the United States or anywhere.
- New York Daily News
The Supreme Court got it right when, in a recent 8-1 ruling, it held that Pennsylvania cheerleader Brandi Levy couldn't be suspended from the team for blurting on Snapchat "f--- cheer" after she didn't make varsity.
Today is Wednesday, July 7, the 188th day of 2021. There are 177 days left in the year.
"Once in a while you get shown the light in the strangest of place if you look at it right."
- By ELI LAKE, Bloomberg Opinion
Venezuela's strongman sounds desperate. In an interview with Bloomberg News, Nicolas Maduro pleads with President Joe Biden to lift the sanctions on his country imposed by former President Donald Trump.
- Dallas Morning News
Companies are leaving Hong Kong now that China has ramped up its oppression. Go figure.
Today is Tuesday, July 6, the 187th day of 2021. There are 178 days left in the year.
"You will either step forward into growth, or you will step backward into safety."
- From staff reports
Virtual service to mark holiday
- From staff reports
The Rev. Thomas Carr has been appointed to the Trinity, Plumer and Bethel United Methodist churches.
- By LAURA O'NEIL
When there are a lot of people in the same group, there are going to be some differences.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
More police departments are choosing to strap officers with body cameras - a move that boosts transparency in an era of skepticism about police authority.
Today is Friday, July 2, the 183rd day of 2021. There are 182 days left in the year.
"Nothing in life is to be feared. It is only to be understood."
- By KEVIN FRAZIER, The Fulcrum
Our social contract is broken. Under the contract's terms, "consent at the ballot box confers both democratic credentials and democratic legitimacy," as described by Hlne Landemore in her book "Open Democracy."
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Workers in a range of professions are experiencing what has come to be known as COVID burnout, characterized by a lack of motivation, fatigue, depression or isolation.
Today is Thursday, July 1, the 182nd day of 2021. There are 183 days left in the year.
"The man who moves a mountain begins by carrying away small stones."
- By PETER GREENE
The Fourth of July is rolling around again, looking much more like community celebration than it did last year.
- By DARRYL LORENZO WELLINGTON JR., InsideSources.com
It's too common of an experience in America today to have come a hair's breadth from homelessness, rescued at the last-minute by enhanced unemployment benefits, or a COVID-19 relief stimulus check.
- By RICHARD MORRISON, InsideSources.com
The financial dislocations of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unprecedented cash benefits that policymakers implemented in response have sparked renewed interest in an old idea: a universal basic income (UBI) for all Americans.
Today is Wednesday, June 30, the 181st day of 2021. There are 184 days left in the year.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
A lot of ink has been spilled over the announced divorce of Bill and Melinda Gates, the software billionaire couple who became two of the world's most generous philanthropists.
"Children see magic because they look for it."
Political leaders are continuing to debate the efficacy of hiking the minimum wage to $15, but many businesses are beating them to the punch and boosting base wages in an effort to attract new talent to fill vacancies amid a worker shortage.
“Not all those who wander are lost.”
Today is Tuesday, June 29, the 180th day of 2021. There are 185 days left in the year.
