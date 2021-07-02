- By KEVIN FRAZIER, The Fulcrum
-
Our social contract is broken. Under the contract's terms, "consent at the ballot box confers both democratic credentials and democratic legitimacy," as described by Hlne Landemore in her book "Open Democracy."
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
More police departments are choosing to strap officers with body cameras - a move that boosts transparency in an era of skepticism about police authority.
Today is Friday, July 2, the 183rd day of 2021. There are 182 days left in the year.
"Nothing in life is to be feared. It is only to be understood."
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
Workers in a range of professions are experiencing what has come to be known as COVID burnout, characterized by a lack of motivation, fatigue, depression or isolation.
Today is Thursday, July 1, the 182nd day of 2021. There are 183 days left in the year.
"The man who moves a mountain begins by carrying away small stones."
- By PETER GREENE
-
The Fourth of July is rolling around again, looking much more like community celebration than it did last year.
- By DARRYL LORENZO WELLINGTON JR., InsideSources.com
-
It's too common of an experience in America today to have come a hair's breadth from homelessness, rescued at the last-minute by enhanced unemployment benefits, or a COVID-19 relief stimulus check.
- By RICHARD MORRISON, InsideSources.com
-
The financial dislocations of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unprecedented cash benefits that policymakers implemented in response have sparked renewed interest in an old idea: a universal basic income (UBI) for all Americans.
Today is Wednesday, June 30, the 181st day of 2021. There are 184 days left in the year.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
A lot of ink has been spilled over the announced divorce of Bill and Melinda Gates, the software billionaire couple who became two of the world's most generous philanthropists.
"Children see magic because they look for it."
Political leaders are continuing to debate the efficacy of hiking the minimum wage to $15, but many businesses are beating them to the punch and boosting base wages in an effort to attract new talent to fill vacancies amid a worker shortage.
“Not all those who wander are lost.”
Today is Tuesday, June 29, the 180th day of 2021. There are 185 days left in the year.
- By TYLER COWEN Bloomberg Opinion
-
It is sometimes called “Conquest’s Second Law of Politics”: “Any organization not explicitly and constitutionally right-wing will sooner or later become left-wing.”
- By TRUDY RUBIN, Philadelphia Inquirer
-
The pleas from Afghan interpreters under Taliban death threat because they worked for the U.S. military are growing increasingly desperate - as the last U.S. troops aim to exit before mid-July.
- Citizens' Voice (Wilkes-Barre)
-
State legislative leaders contend that a law to require lawmakers to post their expenses isn't necessary because they plan to require the same thing as a matter of policy.
Today is Monday, June 28, the 179th day of 2021. There are 186 days left in the year.
"No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted."
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has introduced a bill to begin reforming the U.S. Postal Service, which is being financially crushed by retirement expenditures and falling demand.
Today is Friday, June 25, the 176th day of 2021. There are 189 days left in the year.
"To lead people, walk behind them."
