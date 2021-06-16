- By NOAH SMITH, Bloomberg Opinion
To revitalize U.S. science and technology with more government spending, it's time to go big or go home.
- New York Daily News
During the Trump administration, even as the federal Environmental Protection Agency claimed to care about, you know, protecting the environment, officials sat on an alarming scientific report with vivid new details about our warming planet while the White House called for burning coal, gas …
- By JAY AMBROSE, Tribune News Service
It's more important to accomplish goals than to abide by principles. The end justifies the means.
- New York Daily News
The Black Lives Matter reckoning has mainly focused on the too-high probability that African Americans will be on the receiving end of deadly police force.
- By NOAH FELDMAN, Bloomberg Opinion
In an important 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court pushed back against prosecutorial overreach in computer-related misconduct.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
What do Queen Elizabeth (95), Janet Yellen (74), Joe Biden (78) and Pope Francis (84) have in common?
- By ELIZABETH SHACKELFORD, Chicago Tribune
Catching up with a friend over Zoom, I wondered what might have happened if China had come clean about the presence and origins of COVID-19 before it spread beyond Wuhan. But, my friend asked, wouldn't the United States have done the same and tried to hide it, too?
- By FAYE FLAM, Bloomberg Opinion
Labeling misinformation online is doing more harm than good. The possibility that COVID-19 came from a lab accident is just the latest example.
- Harrisburg Patriot-News
We commend all of the candidates who ran for office in the May 18 primary election, but running for office shouldn't be so hard
- By PETER GREENE
As America slowly emerges from the pandemic pause, there's a growing national panic about a lost year.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Hundreds of colleges and universities nationwide, including Carnege Mellon in Pittsburgh, are requiring students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning for the fall semester.
- By KAREN HOBERT FLYNN, InsideSources.com
Although we've made significant progress over the last two centuries to expand the freedom to vote, self-interested politicians in numerous states are trying to turn back the clock to a dark period in our history and create significant barriers to voting for certain Americans, especially bla…
- By JOHN C> FORTIER, InsideSources.com
The For the People Act is too broad and seeks to nationalize many democracy reforms that would be better left to states.
