- By DAMON EFFINGHAM, The Fulcrum
Yes, the For the People Act would prevent gerrymandering this cycle.
Today is Tuesday, Aug. 10, the 222nd day of 2021. There are 143 days left in the year.
"Genius, like humanity, rusts for want of use."
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
The good news for Pennsylvania voters is Gov. Tom Wolf and Republican leaders might yet begin negotiations on an election reform bill.
- By LUKA KRNETA, News Editor
It was Aug. 14, 2019 - the date when the Wolf administration announced its plan to shut down Polk State Center.
- Bloomberg Opinion
As calls for the Food and Drug Administration to fully approve COVID-19 vaccines grow louder, the agency has little to say. This is a mistake.
Today is Monday, Aug. 9, the 221st day of 2021. There are 144 days left in the year.
"Seek first the virtues of the mind; and other things either will come, or will not be wanted."
- Los Angeles Times
Not long ago, most consumer goods and business products were analog and easily repaired with parts that were widely available.
- By JENNIFER A. JONES, The Fulcrum
More than 77 million Americans volunteer a total of 6.9 billion hours a year, doing everything from fighting fires to raising funds for cancer research. These efforts help others and support communities.
Today is Friday, Aug. 6, the 218th day of 2021. There are 147 days left in the year.
"You don't need to see the whole staircase, just take the first step."
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Change can be hard and it can be scary. But, it also can be promising. Because with change comes opportunity.
Today is Thursday, Aug. 5, the 217th day of 2021. There are 148 days left in the year.
"I never lose. Either I win or learn."
- By PETER GREENE
This evening, the Franklin Silver Cornet Band celebrates its 165th anniversary. That makes the band older than many things, including the Civil War and Oil City.
- By ELI LAKE, Bloomberg Opinion
Since taking office, President Joe Biden and his top advisers have made it clear that there is almost nothing Iran can do to get his administration to rescind its offer to negotiate a return to the 2015 nuclear deal that former President Donald Trump abandoned.
Today is Wednesday, Aug. 4, the 216th day of 2021. There are 149 days left in the year.
"When you reach the end of your rope, tie a knot and hang on."
- Citizens' Voice (Wilkes-Barre)
Multiple coal-fueled power plants in Pennsylvania and other states have rushed to lock into their operating permits some Trump administration-era regulatory rollbacks.
- Bloomberg Opinion
The withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan signals the end of a war that involved close to 800,000 American service members.
- By SHERIZAAN MINWALLA, Chicago Tribune
As U.S. and coalition forces withdraw from Afghanistan and the Taliban militia gains more territory, women and girls who resisted gender-based violence and fled to protective shelters, or even jails, risk being sent back to their families where they face further abuse, including death.
"Amateurs sit around and wait for inspiration. The rest of us just get up and go to work."
