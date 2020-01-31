Wit of the Draw Jan 31, 2020 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Senate Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Click to subscribe to TheDerrick.com! Display Ads Insurance Directory Todd E Beichner Auctioneer Inc. Donovan & Bauer Auto Group Clarion Bathware Bulletin Most Popular Articles ArticlesEmbracing the coldGavin will fill in at FranklinHomicide defendant in court1 hurt in Route 322 crashMan facing several chargesPrincipals: We need helpResidents want helpCity orders removal of St. Stephen fencingFranklin boy lives his Disney dream through Make-A-WishPolice say woman victimized by scam See more events Upcoming Events Feb 6 Concert Thu, Feb 6, 2020