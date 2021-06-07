Today is Monday, June 7, the 158th day of 2021. There are 207 days left in the year.
"Those who dream by day are cognizant of many things which escape those who dream only by night."
- By FAYE FLAM, Bloomberg Opinion
-
Some scientists worry laboratory scientists are getting too little oversight on projects that could potentially start pandemics. Others worry about the global proliferation of labs that work with dangerous viruses and other pathogens.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
Herd immunity from the COVID-19 virus is what we want. The quickest and most efficient way to gain it is via widespread vaccination.
"A year from now you may wish you had started today."
- By CYNTHIA M. ALLEN, Fort Worth Star-Telegram
-
My parents, visiting from Pennsylvania, were surprised (but not so disappointed) to arrive in Texas and find so many people not wearing masks and so few businesses requiring them.
- By TYLER COWEN, Bloomberg Opinion
-
Human behavior during COVID-19 has upended one of the most fundamental assumptions of economics, even if economists haven't yet come around to admitting it.
Today is Friday, June 4, the 155th day of 2021. There are 210 days left in the year.
Today is Thursday, June 3, the 154th day of 2021. There are 211 days left in the year.
"More than cleverness, we need kindness and gentleness."
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
Bills percolating in the U.S. House and Senate would, if passed, direct billions of dollars to capping abandoned oil and gas wells around the country.
- By PETER GREENE
-
In one more sign of a sort of return to kind of normal, the Franklin Silver Cornet Band will play a concert in Bandstand Park tonight.
- By LISA GILBERT, InsideSources.com
- Updated
It's not too early to think about legacy, and President Joe Biden is doing so. The Biden administration took office faced with some of the biggest challenges a new president has ever had to grapple with - from the massive economic downturn, to the out-of-control coronavirus, to the climate c…
- By CHRIS TALGO, InsideSources.com
- Updated
President Joe Biden's first 100 days in the Oval Office have been eventful to say the least, but comparing his tenure as president over this period to past presidents like Franklin Delano Roosevelt is an insult to Roosevelt.
- Updated
Today is Wednesday, June 2, the 153rd day of 2021. There are 212 days left in the year.
- Updated
"It does not require many words to speak the truth."
- Updated
Editor,
- By TRUDY RUBIN, Philadelphia Inquirer
-
As U.S. troops pull out of Afghanistan, they are leaving tens of thousands of Afghan helpers behind.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
President Joe Biden's American Families Plan contains a long list of potential investments aimed at revitalizing the country, but one proposal in particular is long overdue: paid family leave.
Today is Tuesday, June 1, the 152nd day of 2021. There are 213 days left in the year.
"There is an eloquence in true enthusiasm."
- Chicago Tribune
-
For a long time, pork barrel legislation and corruption have been close companions.
Today is Friday, May 28, the 148th day of 2021. There are 217 days left in the year.
"You build your mind, so make it into something you want to live with."
- By NOAH FELDMAN, Bloomberg Opinion
-
New York Attorney General Letitia James is playing major league poker with former president Donald Trump - and she just raised the stakes.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
West Virginia has come up with a plan to reverse its population decline - build around the state's natural beauty and the surge in remote-work opportunities.
