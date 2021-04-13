- By DANIEL J. SMITH and EILEEN NORCROSS, Tribune News Service
State and local governments are chomping at the bit to receive a share of the $350 billion reserved for them in the latest COVID-19 stimulus bill.
- Bloomberg Opinion
Nearly 20 years after the Concorde made its final touchdown, supersonic flight is once again becoming a tantalizing possibility.
- By ROBERT KROL, Tribune News Service
Speaking about his ambitious infrastructure plans in a news conference, President Joe Biden recently said, "One in five miles of our highways and major roads are in poor condition," "More than one-third of our bridges" need repaired, and "we rank 13th globally in infrastructure."
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
America must finally launch an infrastructure-rebuilding program.
- By TYLER COOPER, InsideSources.com
Whether you think history repeats itself or rhymes, when it comes to the question of how a liberal octogenarian's time at the Supreme Court should draw to a close, it certainly feels like deja vu all over again.
- By ILYA SHAPIRO, InsideSources.com
Even before our oldest serving president was inaugurated, a progressive chorus began calling for our oldest sitting justice to retire.
- By PETER GREENE
Life brings plenty of challenges on its own. And our lives intersect with other peoples' lives in ways that can bring pain and problems.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
The attempt of the right wing to exploit cultural divisions may be cynical and unhelpful, but that doesn't mean the divisions are not real.
- By JOHN M. CRISP, Tribune News Service
I pay moderate attention to my carbon footprint. It just seems like the right thing to do.
- Altoona Mirror
During the primary election in May, voters will be presented with three ballot questions about proposed amendments to the state Constitution.
- By DAVE ANDERSON, The Fulcrum
Scholars have debated for years whether the United States is polarized. The minority view is the country is not.
- Dallas Morning News
One of the largest criminal investigations in American history is happening right now, and it's one we should not forget.
