COLUMN: Democracy is all about having shared visions

  • By LORELIE KELLY, BYRON BLAND, FLOYD TOMPKINS JR. and DUNCAN MORROW, The Fulcrum

There comes a time when political leaders and ordinary citizens must choose to affirm and reinforce the institutions that make a democratic nation possible.

They Said It

"The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now."

COLUMN: Keep control in the hands of the users

  • By JILLIAN C. YORK and KAREN GULLO, InsideSources.com

The U.S. election and its dramatic aftermath have elevated the debate about how to deal with online misinformation and disinformation, lies and extremism.

EDITORIAL: Clemente's resting place must be recognized

  • Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Legendary for his prowess on the baseball field as well as for his humanitarian work off the field, Roberto Enrique Clemente Walker of the Pittsburgh Pirates left a legacy rich with excellence and generosity.

EDITORIAL: State House bill gives hope for impossible

  • The Times-Tribune (Scranton)

State Rep. Valerie Gaydos is a month early with a proposed and badly needed state constitutional amendment to reduce the size of the bloated House of Representatives, in that April Fools' Day is not until April 1.

They Said It

"A life making mistakes is not only more honorable, but more useful than a life spent doing nothing at all."

EDITORIAL: Earmarks could help fix broken Congress

  • Bloomberg Opinion

Plans are in the works to revive a legislative procedure in which lawmakers can tie funding in appropriations bills to specific projects - airports, bridges, museums - in their home state or district.

They Said It

"You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream."