Wit of the Draw

Sanders
0
0
0
0
0

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Ohio's Portman spot-on about compromise

  • Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

As he weaved together a bipartisan infrastructure deal that had the support of the Biden White House as well as the Democrats who want a bigger package and the Republicans who don't want to bargain with them, Ohio Sen. Rob Portman says he remained confident there is a desire in Washington fo…

Opinion

They Said It

"Nothing succeeds like success. Get a little success, and then just get a little more."

Opinion

COLUMN: Independent redistricting would still be decade away

  • By HOWARD GORRELL, The Fulcrum

For the past year, various Democratic organizations, have persuaded supporters to write email messages, letters to the editor and opinion pieces claiming the creation of independent redistricting commissions in their states could end Republican gerrymandering by the end of 2022.

Opinion

They Said It

"I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it."

Opinion

They Said It

"Letting go gives us freedom, and freedom is the only condition for happiness."