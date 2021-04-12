Wit of the Draw

Pandemic
0
0
0
0
0

Opinion

COLUMN: Crumbling infrastructure? Not according to this data

  • By ROBERT KROL, Tribune News Service

Speaking about his ambitious infrastructure plans in a news conference, President Joe Biden recently said, "One in five miles of our highways and major roads are in poor condition," "More than one-third of our bridges" need repaired, and "we rank 13th globally in infrastructure."

Opinion

COLUMN: Ginsburg's mistake must not be repeated

  • By TYLER COOPER, InsideSources.com

Whether you think history repeats itself or rhymes, when it comes to the question of how a liberal octogenarian's time at the Supreme Court should draw to a close, it certainly feels like deja vu all over again.

Opinion

They Said It

"Success is a lousy teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can't lose."

Opinion

They Said It

"The world is full of nice people. If you can't find one, be one."

Opinion

They Said It

"Take criticism seriously, but not personally. If there is truth or merit in the criticism, try to learn from it. Otherwise, let it roll right off you."

Opinion

They Said It

"Be a first rate version of yourself, not a second rate version of someone else."

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Voting rights bill is test for U.S.

  • Bloomberg Opinion

The Democratic-led House recently passed HR 1, a compendium of changes relating to campaign finance, ethics and voting access. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said the Senate will take up the bill.

Opinion

COLUMN: Voting is both a sacred right and a sacred duty

  • By KEITH C. BURRIS, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

One of the major tactics of segregation, and oppression based on race, especially but not exclusively in the South, was denial of voting rights to the black man and woman, and voter suppression.