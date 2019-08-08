Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 77F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 8, 2019 @ 6:25 am