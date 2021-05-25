- By NOAH FELDMAN, Bloomberg Opinion
Here come the psychedelics. A striking new study published in Nature Medicine argues MDMA-assisted psychotherapy represents "a potential breakthrough treatment" for post-traumatic stress disorder.
Pennsylvania has fallen far behind the pollution reduction goals it has agreed to in the multistate and federal effort to revive Chesapeake Bay.
Today is Tuesday, May 25, the 145th day of 2021. There are 220 days left in the year.
"Humility is not thinking less of yourself; it is thinking of yourself less."
- Dallas Morning News
On President Joe Biden's plan to offer two years of free community college, it's encouraging to see even some in the academic community have misgivings.
- By JOHN M. CRISP, Tribune News Service
In 2013, National Rifle Association leader Wayne LaPierre and his wife went elephant hunting in Botswana. They both bagged impressive bulls.
Today is Monday, May 24, the 144th day of 2021. There are 221 days left in the year.
"The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud."
- By DAVID L. NEVINS, The Fulcrum
I have heard and read many great speeches in my lifetime. Some include a single memorable phrase that is remembered forever or powerful words that speak to our common humanity and sway the opinion of those listening.
- Bloomberg Opinion
On May 12, 113 days into his presidency, Joe Biden finally sat down with leaders of the House and Senate - Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy.
Today is Friday, May 21, the 141st day of 2021. There are 224 days left in the year.
"It's a shallow life that doesn't give a person a few scars."
- York Dispatch
Many of our postsecondary institutions are no longer adequately serving the needs of our young people. They've become administratively bloated and obscenely overpriced.
Today is Thursday, May 20, the 140th day of 2021. There are 225 days left in the year.
- By PETER GREENE
So today is my birthday, making me just that much older.
"Never give up on a dream just because of the time it will take to accomplish it. The time will pass anyway."
Today is Wednesday, May 19, the 139th day of 2021. There are 226 days left in the year.
"Love isn't a state of perfect caring. It is an active noun like 'struggle.'"
- By TIFFANY GARDNER and CYNTHIA RICHIE TERRELL, The Fulcrum
The U.S. has a crisis of representation in government. Women are 51% of the population, yet only hold 27% of seats in the House of Representatives.
- Detroit News
A politically diverse group in Congress has formed to root out sexual abuse by employees at universities. This bipartisan approach is needed when it comes to other Title IX policies, too.
- By BRUCE YANDLE, Tribune News Service
Who can forget the following beautiful words from the Beatles?
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
In the days preceding President Joe Biden's release of his $1 trillion American Families Plan, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and several of his Democratic colleagues lobbied for it to include a provision he has been introducing and reintroducing for years - the option to buy into Medicare at age 50.
Today is Tuesday, May 18, the 138th day of 2021. There are 227 days left in the year.
