Political leaders are continuing to debate the efficacy of hiking the minimum wage to $15, but many businesses are beating them to the punch and boosting base wages in an effort to attract new talent to fill vacancies amid a worker shortage.
“Not all those who wander are lost.”
Today is Tuesday, June 29, the 180th day of 2021. There are 185 days left in the year.
- By TYLER COWEN Bloomberg Opinion
It is sometimes called “Conquest’s Second Law of Politics”: “Any organization not explicitly and constitutionally right-wing will sooner or later become left-wing.”
- By TRUDY RUBIN, Philadelphia Inquirer
The pleas from Afghan interpreters under Taliban death threat because they worked for the U.S. military are growing increasingly desperate - as the last U.S. troops aim to exit before mid-July.
- Citizens' Voice (Wilkes-Barre)
State legislative leaders contend that a law to require lawmakers to post their expenses isn't necessary because they plan to require the same thing as a matter of policy.
Today is Monday, June 28, the 179th day of 2021. There are 186 days left in the year.
"No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted."
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has introduced a bill to begin reforming the U.S. Postal Service, which is being financially crushed by retirement expenditures and falling demand.
Today is Friday, June 25, the 176th day of 2021. There are 189 days left in the year.
"To lead people, walk behind them."
- By ALLISON SCHRAGER, Bloomberg Opinion
Decades of trickle-down tax cuts are out the window; President Joe Biden is betting that trickle-up economics will deliver the kind of sustained and equitable growth we all want.
- Seattle Times
Those responsible for the scourge of opioid addiction that has torn through communities across the nation must be held accountable.
Today is Thursday, June 24, the 175th day of 2021. There are 190 days left in the year.
- By PETER GREENE
Remember a year ago, when we are all making extra efforts to support local businesses? That may have been one of the not-awful things to come with the pandemic mess.
"Happiness is when what you think, what you say and what you do are in harmony."
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have had their much anticipated summit meeting in Switzerland. Now the question is: Will it improve anything?
- By JAY AMBROSE, Tribune News Service
President Joe Biden had a three-hour talk with Russian Premier Vladimir Putin in Geneva on June 16, said he laid down some red lines Russia had darned well not cross and that it was his hope this guy he once called a killer does not want another Cold War.
Today is Wednesday, June 23, the 174th day of 2021. There are 191 days left in the year.
"The worst enemy to creativity is self doubt."
- By AMANDA LITTLE, Bloomberg Opinion
After the recent cyberattack against it, the meat industry shouldn't be returning to business as usual - and for the security of our food supply, the Biden administration must ensure it doesn't.
Today is Tuesday, June 22, the 173rd day of 2021. There are 192 days left in the year.
"A wise man will make more opportunities than he finds."
