- By JAY AMBROSE, Tribune News Service
-
Although trying to sound nice and balanced about it, President Joe Biden has snubbed a Supreme Court decision, an act of executive autocracy meant to temporarily prevent the evictions of renters not able to pay their rent.
- New York Daily News
-
When the national freeze on residential evictions, in place since the start of the COVID-19 in March 2020, lapsed on Aug. 1 of this year, it wasn't just at-risk tenants who panicked.
Today is Monday, Aug. 16, the 228th day of 2021. There are 137 days left in the year.
"The great thing about getting older is that you don't lose all the other ages you've been."
- By STEPHEN L. CARTER Bloomberg Opinion
-
I’m no fan of the current war on “misinformation” — if anything, I’m a conscientious objector — and one of the reasons is the term’s pedigree. Although the grammar curmudgeon in me freely admits that the word is a perfectly fine one, the effort by public and private sector alike to hunt down…
The United Nations this week released a dire report concluding the world has moved too slowly to stop global warming and the increase in extreme and deadly weather events.
Even amid a pandemic, one of the country’s scourges is still bad management.
“You don’t always have to be doing something. You can just be, and that’s plenty.”
Imagine being broadsided by a ransomware attack.
“It is only after the deepest darkness that the greatest joy can come.”
- By JASON RICHWINE, InsideSources.com
-
Each year, the U.S. welcomes 1 million new permanent residents and issues an additional million temporary-worker visas, on top of an illegal immigrant population that numbered 11 million before the current border surge.
- By ALEX NOWRASTEH, InsideSources.com
-
A dearth of workers is slowing our recovery from the economic devastation wrought by COVID-19.
Today is Wednesday, Aug. 11, the 223rd day of 2021. There are 142 days left in the year.
- By ALEX NOWRASTEH InsideSources.com
-
By ALEX NOWRASTEH
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
The good news for Pennsylvania voters is Gov. Tom Wolf and Republican leaders might yet begin negotiations on an election reform bill.
- By DAMON EFFINGHAM, The Fulcrum
-
Yes, the For the People Act would prevent gerrymandering this cycle.
Today is Tuesday, Aug. 10, the 222nd day of 2021. There are 143 days left in the year.
"Genius, like humanity, rusts for want of use."
- By LUKA KRNETA, News Editor
-
It was Aug. 14, 2019 - the date when the Wolf administration announced its plan to shut down Polk State Center.
- Bloomberg Opinion
-
As calls for the Food and Drug Administration to fully approve COVID-19 vaccines grow louder, the agency has little to say. This is a mistake.
Today is Monday, Aug. 9, the 221st day of 2021. There are 144 days left in the year.
"Seek first the virtues of the mind; and other things either will come, or will not be wanted."
- Los Angeles Times
-
Not long ago, most consumer goods and business products were analog and easily repaired with parts that were widely available.
- By JENNIFER A. JONES, The Fulcrum
-
More than 77 million Americans volunteer a total of 6.9 billion hours a year, doing everything from fighting fires to raising funds for cancer research. These efforts help others and support communities.
Today is Friday, Aug. 6, the 218th day of 2021. There are 147 days left in the year.
"You don't need to see the whole staircase, just take the first step."
Most Viewed Articles
-
Overnight news: Oil City man dies in Bredinsburg Road crash
-
Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith dies
-
OC man facing more than 300 charges for sexual assaults
-
OC man charged for threatening shootout
-
Review: John David Washington’s ‘Beckett’ character belongs in a drama, but finds himself in a thriller
-
OC man facing rape, other sex assault charges
-
Minnesota Academy for Deaf grad Daniel Durant ready to make a splash on screen with 'CODA'
-
Franklin man faces charges for assault, pointing gun
-
Review: John David Washington can't outrun lame tropes in 'Beckett'
-
Woman wanted on warrants now facing new drug charge
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Franklin 595 Sibley Ave. Whole house moving sale. Everyth…
Baughman’s Market - Peaches, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons.…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches (Bounty, SunHi, PF17 & 24 &…
Found Brindle & White Pitbull on 7th Ave in Clarion o…
Found Husky Mix on Dayton Road - August 7th.Please contac…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…
NOTICE is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the …
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Bikers race to Two Mile
-
Scoreboard for 8-12-21
-
Lehigh River offers plenty for bikers and paddlers
-
Scoreboard
-
Former Clarion U. grappler takes bronze at Olympics
-
Scoreboard for 8-11-21
-
District 9 Football League's annual media day returns
-
Keystone's Bowser named to MaxPreps softball squad
-
Scoreboard
-
Scoreboard for 8-2-21
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
OC man facing more than 300 charges for sexual assaults
-
OC man charged for threatening shootout
-
OC man facing rape, other sex assault charges
-
Franklin man faces charges for assault, pointing gun
-
Woman wanted on warrants now facing new drug charge
-
OC man charged for retail theft
-
OC man charged with child endangerment, assault
-
Seneca house fire
-
Ex-Meadville man sentenced in child-exploitation case
-
Friday crashes
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Man who invited the world to funeral of wife killed in El Paso Walmart shooting dies 2 years later
-
Maryland's virus state of emergency expected to end Sunday
-
Texas Capitol building floods during storm
-
Maryland woman dies in car wreck that leads to house damage
-
Pelosi faces new threat from Dem moderates in budget fight
-
Mac Engel: Dallas Cowboys defense suffers major loss, and could be dealing with another
-
Why does Haiti have so many earthquakes? Here’s what to know
-
‘I don’t know where to begin:’ Police in Florida release frantic 911 calls after toddler shoots mom on Zoom call
-
Officials say a bus has crashed on the New York State Thruway and more than 50 people were taken to hospitals
-
Fed raid of Newton County farm tied to Jan. 6 probe