Wit of the Draw 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email House divided Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Click to subscribe to TheDerrick.com! Display Ads Take Pride in Clarion County Celebrations Guide Clarion County Community Bank Bulletin Most Popular Articles ArticlesPolice search for missing man from CentervilleOil City business re-opensCoroner identifies woman whose body was foundFloodwaters wreak havocDisaster emergency declared in Venango, Clarion countiesAlert workers come to rescueStatus of OC Catholic church changesFlooding, trees down in regionGrove principal heading to North ClarionOfficials probing death of woman found at hotel See more events Upcoming Events Jul 26 Festival Fri, Jul 26, 2019 Jul 26 Art Show Fri, Jul 26, 2019 Jul 26 Dinner Fri, Jul 26, 2019 Jul 26 Festival Fri, Jul 26, 2019 Jul 26 Rodeo Fri, Jul 26, 2019