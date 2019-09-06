Wit of the Draw 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Farmers Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Click to subscribe to TheDerrick.com! Display Ads Medical 1 Donovan Medical 2 Bulletin Most Popular Articles ArticlesWolf: Closing Polk 'right'Oil City native gets creative as model photographerTruck crashes in Franklin1 injured in rollover crashVenango County Court Reporter2 injured when tractor-trailer slams into Franklin buildingOC man launches business so he can live and work hereMotorcyclist badly hurt in crashHundreds rally to save Polk CenterMan flown by Stat MedEvac helicopter See more events Upcoming Events Sep 6 Festival Fri, Sep 6, 2019 Sep 6 Dinner Fri, Sep 6, 2019 Sep 7 Fundraiser Sat, Sep 7, 2019 Sep 7 Fundraiser Sat, Sep 7, 2019 Sep 7 Festival Sat, Sep 7, 2019