- By CARL P. LEUBSDORF, Dallas Morning News
-
On Aug. 3, both Democrats and Republicans will hold primaries for two open Ohio congressional seats.
Evidence shows fracking is at least associated with adverse health effects, including a rare cancer cluster among children in western Pennsylvania.
Today is Tuesday, July 27, the 208th day of 2021. There are 157 days left in the year.
"Inspiration usually comes during work, rather than before it."
- By KARL W. SMITH, Bloomberg Opinion
-
Here's a simple step - but not an easy one - that President Joe Biden could take to fight vaccine hesitancy as it spreads across the U.S.: Enlist the support of former President Donald Trump.
- Los Angeles Times
-
For most purposes - signing contracts, entering into the military, marrying without parental permission and living independently - an American is legally an adult at age 18.
Today is Monday, July 26, the 207th day of 2021. There are 158 days left in the year.
"Letting go gives us freedom, and freedom is the only condition for happiness."
- By EVAN PATROHAY, The Fulcrum
-
You don't have to look far to see examples of environmental degradation in America.
- Dallas Morning News
-
We're barely a month out from the Colonial Pipeline hacking, perpetrated by the Russian-speaking hacking group DarkSide, which left thousands of Americans without gas, preventing many from accessing food or medicine. Then came the attack on JBS, the world's largest meat supplier, which shut …
Today is Friday, July 23, the 204th day of 2021. There are 161 days left in the year.
"Anger is an acid that can do more harm to the vessel in which it is stored than to anything on which it is poured.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
At a time of year when great joy can be realized by watching our feathered friends splash in garden bird baths, peck at backyard feeders, sing from perches in the trees outside our windows, some bad news has landed.
Today is Thursday, July 22, the 203rd day of 2021. There are 162 days left in the year.
"Chance favors only the prepared mind."
- By PETER GREENE
-
Hallelujah! What a pleasure to welcome back the Oil Heritage Festival. It's one more sign that things are getting back to something like normal.
- By NOAH FELDMAN, Bloomberg Opinion
-
Former President Donald Trump's lawsuits against Twitter, Google and Facebook for kicking him off their platforms are sure losers, legally speaking. The First Amendment protects people against state action, and tech companies aren't state actors.
Today is Wednesday, July 21, the 202nd day of 2021. There are 163 days left in the year.
"I'm not afraid of storms, for I'm learning how to sail my ship."
- York Dispatch
-
While the ballot-smearing circus in Arizona has been getting most of the headlines, a stunning report by the Washington Post reveals the democracy-undermining practice originated in Pennsylvania.
- By PANKAJ MISHRA, Bloomberg Opinion
-
The U.S. military is retreating from Afghanistan as the Taliban make rapid gains across the country.
- Miami Herald
-
President Joe Biden delayed taking a hard look at our concerns in Latin America and the Caribbean - most significantly, Cuba, Haiti and Venezuela, whose constant political and economic upheaval have an outsize impact on South Florida.
Today is Tuesday, July 20, the 201st day of 2021. There are 164 days left in the year.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Franklin staple closes
-
Prosecutors air more claims in R. Kelly case; 1 involves boy
-
Nurse accused of stealing pain medication 44 times while working at hospital
-
New look on the hill
-
Celebration underway
-
Precious Paws welcomes 22 dogs
-
Drugs, paraphernalia found in OC woman's apartment
-
Gun, drugs found in vehicle after traffic stop
-
Event cruises to a close
-
OC will recognize dedication of tireless 'Coach Pat'
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
2015 Hustler commercial zero turn mower with 54” deck and…
2017 Silverado 1500 4 WD, regular cab, 8ft. bed, 17,700 m…
INSURANCE INSPECTOR Independent contractor to perform ins…
Large mobile home for rent. 162 Gordontown Road. 3 BR, 2 …
Mechanic Wanted - Able to diagnose, repair or replace mec…
Offering up to $200 Sign on Bonus. Excellent part time op…
SENECA - Large garage sale July 30 & 31 8am-? at 171 …
Wanted in home help for an 89 year old woman in Franklin.…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Patterson receives honor
-
Dye records first win on ARCA circuit
-
Keystone's Bowser named to MaxPreps softball squad
-
Scoreboard for 7-21-21
-
OC's Major Little League squad drops heartbreaker
-
Oil City minor stars ousted following 7-5 setback to Saegertown
-
Scoreboard for 7-22-21
-
Scoreboard for 7-24-21
-
St. Marys tops C/M/P to capture Section 1 Minor LL softball crown
-
Scoreboard
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Nurse accused of stealing pain medication 44 times while working at hospital
-
Drugs, paraphernalia found in OC woman's apartment
-
Gun, drugs found in vehicle after traffic stop
-
Vehicle-bear collision
-
Driver charged for DUI, obstruction in Franklin
-
Franklin man arrested for terroristic threats
-
More than $1,200 stolen at River Ridge Golf course
-
Polk burglary suspect arrested
-
Rains cause roadway flooding
-
10 departments respond to Rouseville fire
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
'Superbug' fungus spread in two cities, health officials say
-
Bezos' comments on workers after spaceflight draws rebuke
-
Merkel says German COVID rise worrying, urges vaccination
-
Judge: $150M initially for victims in Florida condo collapse
-
Firefighters end search and rescue at Florida condo collapse
-
Surging California wildfire prompts Nevada evacuations
-
Brother of Miami condo victim heartbroken but not hopeless
-
EXPLAINER: Does suspension end Giuliani's career in law?
-
Senior US diplomat in China for talks on fraught ties
-
Manga featured in opening ceremony for Tokyo Olympics