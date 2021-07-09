- By JAY AMBROSE, Tribune News Service
-
For beginners, China is a thief, the equivalent of someone stealing something more than $4,000 from every four-person household in America every year, a total of $500 billion.
The founding of the Chinese Communist Party was July 23, 1921, aided by Russian Bolshevik agents, but Mao would later set the date as July 1 - and so, like everything the Politburo decrees, that became the reality.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
It's a shame there has to be a law that underscores the obvious, but a proposal wending its way through the state Legislature would codify what should have already been common practice - to let Pennsylvania residents know in a timely fashion if there has been a data violation of their person…
- By PETER GREENE
-
I am a big believer in the 5% rule.
- By DAVE ANDERSON, The Fulcrum
-
I was recently motivated to write about an insight into the concept of political "centrism," as it relates to politics in the Middle East, the United States or anywhere.
- New York Daily News
-
The Supreme Court got it right when, in a recent 8-1 ruling, it held that Pennsylvania cheerleader Brandi Levy couldn't be suspended from the team for blurting on Snapchat "f--- cheer" after she didn't make varsity.
- By ELI LAKE, Bloomberg Opinion
-
Venezuela's strongman sounds desperate. In an interview with Bloomberg News, Nicolas Maduro pleads with President Joe Biden to lift the sanctions on his country imposed by former President Donald Trump.
- Dallas Morning News
-
Companies are leaving Hong Kong now that China has ramped up its oppression. Go figure.
- From staff reports
-
Virtual service to mark holiday
- From staff reports
-
The Rev. Thomas Carr has been appointed to the Trinity, Plumer and Bethel United Methodist churches.
- By LAURA O'NEIL
-
When there are a lot of people in the same group, there are going to be some differences.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
More police departments are choosing to strap officers with body cameras - a move that boosts transparency in an era of skepticism about police authority.
- By KEVIN FRAZIER, The Fulcrum
-
Our social contract is broken. Under the contract's terms, "consent at the ballot box confers both democratic credentials and democratic legitimacy," as described by Hlne Landemore in her book "Open Democracy."
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
Workers in a range of professions are experiencing what has come to be known as COVID burnout, characterized by a lack of motivation, fatigue, depression or isolation.
