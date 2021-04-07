- By JOHN M. CRISP, Tribune News Service
I pay moderate attention to my carbon footprint. It just seems like the right thing to do.
During the primary election in May, voters will be presented with three ballot questions about proposed amendments to the state Constitution.
- By DAVE ANDERSON, The Fulcrum
Scholars have debated for years whether the United States is polarized. The minority view is the country is not.
One of the largest criminal investigations in American history is happening right now, and it's one we should not forget.
- Bloomberg Opinion
The Democratic-led House recently passed HR 1, a compendium of changes relating to campaign finance, ethics and voting access. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said the Senate will take up the bill.
- By KEITH C. BURRIS, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
One of the major tactics of segregation, and oppression based on race, especially but not exclusively in the South, was denial of voting rights to the black man and woman, and voter suppression.
- By CYNTHIA M. ALLEN, Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Back in September, there was a lot of good news that wasn't getting much coverage amid the pandemic.
- Los Angeles Times
A year after COVID-19 ravaged New York City, infections there are creeping up again and in other hot spots across the country, despite the largest vaccination push the nation has ever undertaken.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
When it comes to toll roads, Pennsylvania seems to lead the way.
- By PETER GREENE
We've lately been discussing unskilled labor again, which raises the question: What is unskilled labor, exactly?
- By PANKAJ MISHRA, Bloomberg Opinion
-
Comparisons of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill to the New Deal are flourishing. They obscure the fact that Biden's achievement - passing reform legislation against an intransigent opposition - is fragile.
- New York Daily News
We knew on day two of Joe Biden's presidency that his goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans by his 100th day in office was setting the bar too low. By that date, 16.5 million shots had gone out, 6.5 million alone in the six days beforehand, and the daily rate of shots was growing at a ra…
