- By ELI LAKE, Bloomberg Opinion
-
U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn has not devoted much of her time in office to Iran policy. But recently, the Tennessee Republican offered some clarity on the issue when she introduced a bill aimed at preventing President Joe Biden from returning the U.S. to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
There are thousands of graves the world over for fallen Americans who died on the battlefield of war - graves that have no headstone denoting the identity of the remains therein.
Today is Friday, May 7, the 127th day of 2021. There are 238 days left in the year.
"We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit."
- Detroit News
-
Now that more than half of Americans have received at least one COVID-19 inoculation, this is a milestone we should all celebrate.
Today is Thursday, May 6, the 126th day of 2021. There are 239 days left in the year.
"Don't try to lessen yourself for the world; let the world catch up to you."
- By PETER GREENE
-
Last week, I bought a new used car. It was a reminder of how much some things have changed.
- By CARRIE SHEFFIELD, InsideSources.com
-
Americans' trust in the national news media is low and getting worse. Mainstream journalism has lost the respect of much of the public, though soul-searching and changes by the industry could reverse this trend.
- By YOSEF GETACHEW and JONATHAN WALTER, InsideSources.com
-
Dorothy Butler Gilliam, the first black female reporter at the Washington Post, said in 2019, "When journalists are being called 'an enemy of the people,' and Black women reporters, and other reporters, are being called names and treated with such disrespect, I think it's just so important t…
Today is Wednesday, May 5, the 125th day of 2021. There are 240 days left in the year.
"That man is richest whose pleasures are the cheapest."
- By JAY AMBROSE, Tribune News Service
-
Protesters in Minneapolis, and, for that matter, throughout the country and across the seas, signaled through shouting, jumping, carrying signs and in some instances vandalism that a jury had better find Derek Chauvin guilty in his trial for murder. It did.
- From staff reports
-
Monday, May 10, will be the final day the newspaper will accept letters to the editor that relate to the May 18 primary election.
Today is Tuesday, May 4, the 124th day of 2021. There are 241 days left in the year.
"He who has peace of mind disturbs neither himself nor another."
- Seattle Times
-
What happens when you put three Democrats and three Republicans in a room?
- By JOE READY, The Fulcrum
-
Despite all its chaos and cacophony, the 2020 presidential campaign featured an important positive development for the health of our democracy.
Today is Monday, May 3, the 123rd day of 2021. There are 242 days left in the year.
"You don't luck into integrity. You work at it."
- Altoona Mirror
-
The Pennsylvania State Police recently announced it will make it a priority to hire as many as 65 women who were otherwise qualified to become troopers but were not hired because they could not meet rigorous physical fitness standards - standards that apparently were not required to perform …
- By STEPHEN L. CARTER, Bloomberg Opinion
-
Amid the national euphoria over the COVID-19 vaccines, it's hard to believe that just two years ago, Big Pharma was essentially hated.
Today is Friday, April 30, the 120th day of 2021. There are 245 days left in the year.
"The best way to appreciate your job is to imagine yourself without one."
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
Pennsylvania is embarking on an overdue update to the state unemployment system, an update that officials say will modernize the website and streamline applicants' experiences with the system.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Vigil for Rocky Grove student
-
Franklin 'heartbroken' as official dies from injuries
-
Police search for endangered man
-
Oil City prom court announced
-
2 men killed in Route 322 crash
-
Update: Rocky Grove student dies in crash
-
Paying respects
-
Man facing more than 800 counts related to animal cruelty
-
Franklin prom court announced
-
Dogging the suspects
Recent Ads
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…
2021 NW RPO Coordinated Public Transit Human Services Tra…
ADVERTISEMENT OF LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION Letters of Adm…
ADVERTISEMENT OF LETTERS TESTAMENTARY Letters Testamentar…
All persons indebted or having claims against the estate …
LEGAL NOTICE Letters Administration on the Estate of Dona…
LEGAL NOTICE Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Vivian…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Cardinals' YaSenka movin' on up
-
Cold day on the track
-
Four junior rifle team members to compete at nationals
-
Oilers defend Oil Country
-
Scoreboard for 5-1-21
-
Jacoby, Rhoads and Winslow lead Orioles to win
-
Orioles work overtime to beat Iroquois
-
scoreboard for 5-5-21
-
Bulldogs sweep; Knights, Berries fall on road
-
scoreboard for 5-4-21
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
OC man accused of assault for ramming vehicle
-
Man charged in 2015 crime after DNA match found
-
OC police seeking man wanted in drug case
-
Oil City man accused of repeatedly harassing woman
-
Man charged with stalking after following woman
-
Unoccupied trailer destroyed by fire
-
Man accused of entering residence without permission
-
OC man facing charges for assaults on 2 women
-
Police search for endangered man
-
Police seek man accused of assault
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Commendations, minor reprimands for officer in Wright death
-
Giuliani search warrant resolved Justice Department dispute
-
Storms spawn twisters in Mississippi, kill 2 in Georgia
-
Top Chicago prosecutor apologizes for false Toledo gun claim
-
US begins reuniting some families separated at Mexico border
-
Court upholds conviction of officer in slaying of Black man
-
How the Gaetz probe grew from sex trafficking to medical pot
-
1 verdict, then 6 police killings across America in 24 hours
-
Court to hear appeal of Dallas officer who killed neighbor
-
Italy jury deliberates fate of 2 Americans in police slaying