- By ALFRED LUBRANO, Philadelphia Inquirer
-
Our house came with an American flag. Because it was old, it quickly grew tattered and moldy and had to be taken down.
- Dallas Morning News
-
The spread of misinformation on social media is a massive contributor to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in this country.
Today is Monday, Aug. 2, the 214th day of 2021. There are 151 days left in the year.
"The miracle is not that we do this work, but that we are happy to do it."
- By KEVIN FRAZIER, The Fulcrum
-
Driving through Montana, I stopped at nearly every historical marker. Back home in Oregon, I'd zoom right by the equivalent signs.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
As he weaved together a bipartisan infrastructure deal that had the support of the Biden White House as well as the Democrats who want a bigger package and the Republicans who don't want to bargain with them, Ohio Sen. Rob Portman says he remained confident there is a desire in Washington fo…
"If opportunity doesn't knock, build a door."
Today is Friday, July 30, the 211th day of 2021. There are 154 days left in the year.
- Chicago Tribune
-
Richard Branson earlier this month scraped the edge of space, arriving via a supersonic plane built by Virgin Galactic, a company he created.
- By PETER GREENE
-
Last week, Venango Area Chamber of Commerce President Susan Williams told the newspaper that unemployment fraud is a growing issue. Turns out that's not the only kind of fraud that is hitting Pennsylvania.
Today is Thursday, July 29, the 210th day of 2021. There are 155 days left in the year.
"Nothing succeeds like success. Get a little success, and then just get a little more."
- By HOWARD GORRELL, The Fulcrum
-
For the past year, various Democratic organizations, have persuaded supporters to write email messages, letters to the editor and opinion pieces claiming the creation of independent redistricting commissions in their states could end Republican gerrymandering by the end of 2022.
- Chicago Tribune
-
The U.S. has fought the COVID-19 pandemic and its side effects with borrowed money. Much of this new debt will also will fall on our descendants not yet born.
Today is Wednesday, July 28, the 209th day of 2021. There are 156 days left in the year.
"I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it."
- By CARL P. LEUBSDORF, Dallas Morning News
-
On Aug. 3, both Democrats and Republicans will hold primaries for two open Ohio congressional seats.
Evidence shows fracking is at least associated with adverse health effects, including a rare cancer cluster among children in western Pennsylvania.
Today is Tuesday, July 27, the 208th day of 2021. There are 157 days left in the year.
"Inspiration usually comes during work, rather than before it."
- By KARL W. SMITH, Bloomberg Opinion
-
Here's a simple step - but not an easy one - that President Joe Biden could take to fight vaccine hesitancy as it spreads across the U.S.: Enlist the support of former President Donald Trump.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Franklin man accused of defrauding bank
-
Lane closed on I-80 in Mercer County
-
Man accused of raping girl, 13, at camp during family reunion
-
2 women bound for OC died when Titanic sank
-
Crawford tornado confirmed
-
Truck hits CATA bus in Oil City
-
Carrying on tradition
-
Police aim to slam brakes on aggressive driving behavior
-
Man charged with DUI, drug possession
-
Sugar Lake, Cochranton areas hit by severe storms
Recent Ads
Clarion - 1283 Stephano St. Garage sale Aug. 6 & 7 8-…
Franklin - 103 Poplar Dr. - Fri. & Sat., Aug. 6th &am…
Grace Church Annual Jumble Sale! 100 Central Ave Oil City…
Baughman’s Market - Peaches, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons.…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches, Sweet Corn, Lodi Apples, Blueberr…
Found cell phone on Rt. 157 East of Oil City. Call 814-677-4683
Found med size Brindle by Millcreek boat launch on July 2…
Found rabbit on Hamilton Corners Road off Rt. 8 in Cherry…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Franklin man accused of defrauding bank
-
Man accused of raping girl, 13, at camp during family reunion
-
Truck hits CATA bus in Oil City
-
Man charged with DUI, drug possession
-
Mercer County business owner sentenced in tax evasion case
-
Polk man charged with burglary, trespass
-
Man charged for DUI crash in Jackson Township
-
Nurse accused of stealing pain medication 44 times while working at hospital
-
Allegheny Boulevard crash
-
No injuries in Richland Township crash
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Washington, DC, is back to requiring masks be worn indoors
-
Bacon may disappear in California as pig rules take effect
-
Ex-Sen. Levin, Michigan’s longest-serving senator, has died
-
Restaurant owner's Capitol riot arrest rattles hometown
-
Capitol attack hearing: 'Kill him,' racial slurs and more
-
'Botched': Arizona GOP's ballot count ends, troubles persist
-
Mudslides force more than 100 to spend night on highway
-
Turn off, turn on: Simple step can thwart top phone hackers
-
Congress passes bill to fund Capitol security, Afghan visas
-
Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident