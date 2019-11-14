Wit of the Draw 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Twitter Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Click to subscribe to TheDerrick.com! Display Ads Clarion Hospital Sutley Memorial Clarion County Community Bank Clarion Federal Credit Union The Medicine Shoppe Bulletin Most Popular Articles ArticlesOC restaurant temporarily closedClarion coroner Stom diesOC pastor says he's blessed 'to give voice to small town'Oil City man chargedClarion coroner Stom diesVenango County Court ReporterOilers make history!Another Dye vote comingWanted man hurt in crash on loose againFamily's traveling ways lead to new bakery in OC See more events Upcoming Events Nov 14 Theater Production Thu, Nov 14, 2019 Nov 14 Concert Thu, Nov 14, 2019 Nov 14 Rocky Grove VFD Bingo Thu, Nov 14, 2019 Nov 15 Concert Fri, Nov 15, 2019 Nov 15 Theater Production Fri, Nov 15, 2019