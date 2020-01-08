Wit of the Draw Jan 8, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email We the people Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Click to subscribe to TheDerrick.com! Display Ads Clarion Fed Credit Union Medicine Shoppe Bulletin Most Popular Articles ArticlesAward for hospitalNew Year's baby at UPMCFormer Caring Place employee facing chargesUPMC Northwest names chief nursing officerPolice searching for wanted OC womanKennerdell man facing charges in burglaryFire at AWP causes estimated $3M in damagesWoman charged with assaultOld photo prompts look back at major 1914 snowstorm hereVenango County Court Reporter See more events Upcoming Events Jan 9 Concert Thu, Jan 9, 2020