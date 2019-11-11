Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Cloudy with occasional light rain during the afternoon. High 46F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, light snow overnight. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.