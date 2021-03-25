- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
The nation's child care system is reaching a point of collapse due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Today is Thursday, March 25, the 84th day of 2021. There are 281 days left in the year.
- By PETER GREENE
I have been spending some time in the medical world lately, with both my first round of vaccination and some routine-ish testing.
"Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can."
- By JOHN G. CHACHAS, Chicago Tribune
In 1787, on the eve of the French Revolution, Thomas Jefferson wrote to Edward Carrington, dispatched to the Continental Congress, on the role of a free press.
Today is Wednesday, March 24, the 83rd day of 2021. There are 282 days left in the year.
"Smart people learn from everything and everyone, average people from their experiences, stupid people already have all the answers."
- Dallas Morning News
If you were born in this country, there is a high probability that you know less about the Constitution and American history than do immigrants who become citizens. And various studies indicate you might flunk the citizenship exam.
- Dallas Morning News
It's been 129 years since three black men - Thomas Moss, Calvin McDowell and Henry Stewart - were murdered by a white mob.
- By TYLER COWEN, Bloomberg Opinion
With COVID-19 vaccines being made available by three drug companies now, it's likely that 2021 will be much better, or at least more normal, than 2020. But a question remains: Which parts of our pandemic existence will we find most difficult to give up?
Today is Tuesday, March 23, the 82nd day of 2021. There are 283 days left in the year.
"Everything you can imagine is real."
- By LORELIE KELLY, BYRON BLAND, FLOYD TOMPKINS JR. and DUNCAN MORROW, The Fulcrum
There comes a time when political leaders and ordinary citizens must choose to affirm and reinforce the institutions that make a democratic nation possible.
- Dallas Morning News
Pope Francis recently became the first leader of the Roman Catholic Church to visit Iraq. And he did so with a message as old as humanity itself: We are all connected.
Today is Monday, March 22, the 81st day of 2021. There are 284 days left in the year.
"The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now."
Today is Friday, March 19, the 78th day of 2021. There are 287 days left in the year.
"Coincidence is God's way of remaining anonymous."
- By YOSEF GETACHEW, InsideSources.com
On Jan. 6, a violent mob of insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn our country's 2020 presidential election.
- By JILLIAN C. YORK and KAREN GULLO, InsideSources.com
The U.S. election and its dramatic aftermath have elevated the debate about how to deal with online misinformation and disinformation, lies and extremism.
Today is Thursday, March 18, the 77th day of 2021. There are 288 days left in the year.
"The measure of who we are is what we do with what we have."
- By PETER GREENE
The Bridge Builders Community Foundations Week of Giving has been going on. The program, which is a way for people to give back to the region, is going on this week, but its roots go back 45 years.
