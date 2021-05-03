- By JOE READY, The Fulcrum
-
Despite all its chaos and cacophony, the 2020 presidential campaign featured an important positive development for the health of our democracy.
- Altoona Mirror
-
The Pennsylvania State Police recently announced it will make it a priority to hire as many as 65 women who were otherwise qualified to become troopers but were not hired because they could not meet rigorous physical fitness standards - standards that apparently were not required to perform …
Today is Monday, May 3, the 123rd day of 2021. There are 242 days left in the year.
"You don't luck into integrity. You work at it."
- By STEPHEN L. CARTER, Bloomberg Opinion
-
Amid the national euphoria over the COVID-19 vaccines, it's hard to believe that just two years ago, Big Pharma was essentially hated.
Today is Friday, April 30, the 120th day of 2021. There are 245 days left in the year.
"The best way to appreciate your job is to imagine yourself without one."
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
Pennsylvania is embarking on an overdue update to the state unemployment system, an update that officials say will modernize the website and streamline applicants' experiences with the system.
- Tampa Bay Times
-
The little helicopter weighs only 4 pounds, and its first flight lasted a mere 30 seconds and reached an altitude of only 10 feet. But it did so on Mars.
- By PETER GREENE
-
Today is National Zipper Day. Really.
Today is Thursday, April 29, the 119th day of 2021. There are 246 days left in the year.
"Work hard in silence, let your success be the noise."
- By DEAN BAKER, InsideSources.com
-
Moving away from a gasoline tax as we move to electric cars is a commonsense measure that can have large environmental benefits. It is just a matter of adjusting to technology.
- By IAIN MURRAY, InsideSources.com
-
It's plain that the federal gasoline tax is past its sell-by date.
Today is Wednesday, April 28, the 118th day of 2021. There are 247 days left in the year.
"Never be limited by other people's limited imaginations."
- By MARTIN SCHRAM, Tribune News Service
-
Americans have learned the hard way that we must be wary when our presidents deliver feel-good messages about what has been accomplished in a war-torn region.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
Why did we go to war in Afghanistan 20 years ago?
Today is Tuesday, April 27, the 117th day of 2021. There are 248 days left in the year.
"No person is your friend who demands your silence, or denies your right to grow."
- By RAMESH PONNURU, Bloomberg Opinion
-
By appointing a commission to study changes to the Supreme Court, President Joe Biden has alarmed the opponents of court-packing while disappointing the supporters.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
When President Franklin Roosevelt tried to "pack" the Supreme Court in 1937, he was shut down.
Today is Monday, April 26, the 116th day of 2021. There are 249 days left in the year.
"The most difficult thing is the decision to act. The rest is merely tenacity."
