- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
In an age of technological wonder, Pennsylvania stands alone as a modern-day Luddite when it comes to how local police departments are expected to enforce speed limits.
Today is Thursday, April 22, the 112th day of 2021. There are 253 days left in the year.
- By PETER GREENE
It's a great thing to celebrate the 150th birthday of Oil City. There are Oil Cities in other states (Michigan, Wisconsin, Washington and Louisiana, to name a few), but none have the richness of history to be found here.
"Only those who will risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go."
- By NICOLAS LORIS, InsideSources.com
When a quarterback leads his team to the Super Bowl, he usually says something along the lines of, "We're glad we made it this far, but we're not done yet."
Today is Wednesday, April 21, the 111th day of 2021. There are 254 days left in the year.
"Letting your mind play is the best way to solve problems."
- By MIKE BRUNE, InsideSources.com
The past year was the one during which the climate crisis came to my doorstep - again.
- By FAYE FLAM, Bloomberg Opinion
So are we going to have a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. or not?
- Chicago Tribune
Blood clots in veins that drain blood from the brain can lead to alarming stroke-like results. The symptoms can be severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain and shortness of breath.
Today is Tuesday, April 20, the 110th day of 2021. There are 255 days left in the year.
"If your dreams do not scare you, they are not big enough."
- By KEITH C. BURRIS, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Almost everyone has heard the F. Scott Fitzgerald line, "There are no second acts in American lives."
- Bloomberg Opinion
Democrats have good reason to object to the filibuster in recent years. They have a compelling case for changing the rules so that blocking the majority is harder.
Today is Monday, April 19, the 109th day of 2021. There are 256 days left in the year.
"The secret of getting ahead is getting started."
Today is Friday, April 16, the 106th day of 2021. There are 259 days left in the year.
"Failure isn't the end of the road. It's a big red flag saying to you, 'Wrong way. Turn around.'"
- York Dispatch
We get it. Everyone wants to go back to their favorite restaurant, sit at a table inside, have a nice meal, even have a drink at the bar.
- By CYNTHIA M. ALLEN, Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Recently, Dr. Anthony Fauci acknowledged something truly shocking.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died last week, after a long and fruitful life extraordinarily well lived.
- By PETER GREENE
A year ago, we dropped a bunch of things from daily life. What the heck, we figured, we can go two weeks without that.
Today is Thursday, April 15, the 105th day of 2021. There are 260 days left in the year.
