- By RAMESH PONNURU, Bloomberg Opinion
George H.W. Bush was out of touch. Bill Clinton was untrustworthy. George W. Bush was a Bible-thumping ignoramus. Barack Obama was a radical. Donald Trump was, well, Donald Trump.
- New York Daily News
We never blamed Gov. Andrew Cuomo for COVID-19's death toll in New York. The virus has claimed more than 50,000 lives, including what we now know to be more than 15,500 deaths among nursing home residents.
- By ELI LAKE, Bloomberg Opinion
U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn has not devoted much of her time in office to Iran policy. But recently, the Tennessee Republican offered some clarity on the issue when she introduced a bill aimed at preventing President Joe Biden from returning the U.S. to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
There are thousands of graves the world over for fallen Americans who died on the battlefield of war - graves that have no headstone denoting the identity of the remains therein.
- Detroit News
Now that more than half of Americans have received at least one COVID-19 inoculation, this is a milestone we should all celebrate.
- By PETER GREENE
Last week, I bought a new used car. It was a reminder of how much some things have changed.
- By CARRIE SHEFFIELD, InsideSources.com
Americans' trust in the national news media is low and getting worse. Mainstream journalism has lost the respect of much of the public, though soul-searching and changes by the industry could reverse this trend.
- By YOSEF GETACHEW and JONATHAN WALTER, InsideSources.com
Dorothy Butler Gilliam, the first black female reporter at the Washington Post, said in 2019, "When journalists are being called 'an enemy of the people,' and Black women reporters, and other reporters, are being called names and treated with such disrespect, I think it's just so important t…
- By JAY AMBROSE, Tribune News Service
Protesters in Minneapolis, and, for that matter, throughout the country and across the seas, signaled through shouting, jumping, carrying signs and in some instances vandalism that a jury had better find Derek Chauvin guilty in his trial for murder. It did.
- From staff reports
Monday, May 10, will be the final day the newspaper will accept letters to the editor that relate to the May 18 primary election.
- Seattle Times
What happens when you put three Democrats and three Republicans in a room?
- By JOE READY, The Fulcrum
Despite all its chaos and cacophony, the 2020 presidential campaign featured an important positive development for the health of our democracy.
