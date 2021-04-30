- By STEPHEN L. CARTER, Bloomberg Opinion
-
Amid the national euphoria over the COVID-19 vaccines, it's hard to believe that just two years ago, Big Pharma was essentially hated.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
Pennsylvania is embarking on an overdue update to the state unemployment system, an update that officials say will modernize the website and streamline applicants' experiences with the system.
Today is Friday, April 30, the 120th day of 2021. There are 245 days left in the year.
"The best way to appreciate your job is to imagine yourself without one."
- Tampa Bay Times
-
The little helicopter weighs only 4 pounds, and its first flight lasted a mere 30 seconds and reached an altitude of only 10 feet. But it did so on Mars.
- By PETER GREENE
-
Today is National Zipper Day. Really.
Today is Thursday, April 29, the 119th day of 2021. There are 246 days left in the year.
"Work hard in silence, let your success be the noise."
- By DEAN BAKER, InsideSources.com
-
Moving away from a gasoline tax as we move to electric cars is a commonsense measure that can have large environmental benefits. It is just a matter of adjusting to technology.
- By IAIN MURRAY, InsideSources.com
-
It's plain that the federal gasoline tax is past its sell-by date.
Today is Wednesday, April 28, the 118th day of 2021. There are 247 days left in the year.
"Never be limited by other people's limited imaginations."
- By MARTIN SCHRAM, Tribune News Service
-
Americans have learned the hard way that we must be wary when our presidents deliver feel-good messages about what has been accomplished in a war-torn region.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
Why did we go to war in Afghanistan 20 years ago?
Today is Tuesday, April 27, the 117th day of 2021. There are 248 days left in the year.
"No person is your friend who demands your silence, or denies your right to grow."
- By RAMESH PONNURU, Bloomberg Opinion
-
By appointing a commission to study changes to the Supreme Court, President Joe Biden has alarmed the opponents of court-packing while disappointing the supporters.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
When President Franklin Roosevelt tried to "pack" the Supreme Court in 1937, he was shut down.
Today is Monday, April 26, the 116th day of 2021. There are 249 days left in the year.
"The most difficult thing is the decision to act. The rest is merely tenacity."
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
In a comeback story for the ages, the U.S. bald eagle population in the lower 48 states has quadrupled in the last 12 years.
Today is Friday, April 23, the 113th day of 2021. There are 252 days left in the year.
"Very often, a change of self is needed more than a change of scene."
- By TYLER COWEN, Bloomberg Opinion
-
One of the most disturbing trends in recent economic thought is the view that green energy should be viewed as a source of good jobs. Such attitudes are bad for our polity and for our economy.
Most Viewed Articles
-
2 men killed in Route 322 crash
-
Update: Rocky Grove student dies in crash
-
2 men die in crash on Route 322
-
Grove student killed in crash
-
Boyer stepping down as judge
-
Worst nightmare
-
Quaker State CEO dropped 'H. Baum' 26 years ago
-
Work underway to get OC pool back up and running
-
Four-vehicle crash in Rimersburg
-
County leaders say many businesses can't find workers
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
2012 GMC Canyon, ext.cab, 4x4, with 2 inch lift , 77,000 …
AKC Chocolate Lab Puppy - Male - Ready May 18th, $800 - T…
FIREFIGHTER The City of Franklin and the City of Oil City…
Part-time Instructional Assistant, M-F, 6.5 hours/day, 18…
The City of Oil City has openings for the position of Pol…
Found White Husky on April 22nd in the Venus/Hemlock area…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Oilers take down Bulldogs
-
McFarland drives in 11 runs as Fires torch Union
-
Knights slug past Orioles
-
Scoreboard for 4-24-21
-
Knights slip past Lakers
-
Orioles rout Tigers, 15-0
-
Scoreboard for 4-28-21
-
Fontanazza, Yeager fare well for Oilers
-
Franklin thinclads split with Titusville
-
Bulldogs bite Oilers, 12-4; Bobcats blank Falcons, 2-0
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Four-vehicle crash in Rimersburg
-
Police release details about 1 crash on Emlenton Bridge
-
Crash in Rouseville closes Route 8
-
Friday crashes
-
Oil City crash
-
Sligo man killed in crash
-
Fire destroys barn in Cherrytree Township
-
Man facing drug, fleeing charges after I-80 chase
-
Low hanging wire
-
Rollover crash in Cranberry Township
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Court to hear appeal of Dallas officer who killed neighbor
-
Juvenile lifer who set precedent sentenced to life again
-
DC police department hit by apparent extortion attack
-
US orders big drawdown at Kabul embassy as troops leave
-
FDA revives federal effort to ban menthol cigarettes
-
General: Afghan military will collapse without some US help
-
US plane joins hunt for Indonesian sub after air runs out
-
As Europe reopens, ICU teams stick with the sick and dying
-
Michigan became hotspot as variants rose and vigilance fell
-
Indonesia says 53 crew of lost sub are dead, wreckage found