Wolf’s budget further exposes inequities

After the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, the U.S. Department of the Treasury froze Afghanistan Central Bank’s reserves. The Taliban is currently on the Treasury’s “Specially Designated Nationals” list.
Economic sanctions have, in recent years, become one of the most important tools of U.S. foreign policy. There are currently more than 20 countries subjected to various sanctions from the U.S. government.
The Hydra is an ancient Greek mythical beast, mentioned in the tales of Hercules, that was said to have the body of a dragon with many heads, two arms and legs with knifelike claws, sharp spikes and a long serpent tail. If the heads were cut off, two heads would grow back in its place.
Though there are more than enough guns and willing trigger-pullers already here to do plenty of damage for a long time, we can’t argue with President Joe Biden that easy access to firearms, via trafficking from the South, is fueling death and destruction on New York streets.
Here’s a trick I’ve found for making social media less terrible. When I come across a post that pokes a nerve, I ask myself — Is this something I really need to have an opinion about? And do I need to share it?
In late 2021, the Biden administration officially declared it will diplomatically boycott the Beijing Olympics due to China’s horrendous human rights abuses. Although I rarely agree with President Joe Biden, this absolutely is the correct call.
Israel became the United Nations’ 59th member on May 11, 1949. In the seven decades since, the General Assembly, now numbering 193 countries, has passed uncounted resolutions blasting the Middle East’s sole democracy.
Twenty-five states raised their minimum wages this year, but the federal minimum wage has been stuck at $7.25 per hour since 2009. Is it time to finally raise it? No. There are better ways to fight poverty.
The American Museum of Natural History, a wonderful institution founded in pursuit of science and truth, has been fulfilling a lifesaving mission for the past nine months, administering COVID-19 vaccines seven days a week.
The pandemic has shed light on just how much authority the government can wield in the name of “keeping us safe.” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made full use of laws available to her to control lives. The courts rightly keep putting checks on those powers.
The Supreme Court’s recent decision to block the Biden administration’s vaccination-or-test requirement for large private businesses will threaten the safety of hundreds of thousands of workers. But the damage it could do goes well beyond the pandemic.