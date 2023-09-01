GALLOWAY -- Rocky Grove's boys golf team once again displayed a balanced attack as the Orioles went on to capture the Venango Cup, which was held Friday at Lucky Hills Golf Course.
Schiffer Anderson led coach Geoff Sanner's Orioles with an 88 and three of his teammates -- Haydon Bevier, Aaron Wetjen and Dillon Hamilton -- all added 89s for a winning total of 355.
Cranberry placed second with a 361, one stroke better than Oil City while Franklin placed fourth with a 389.
Leading the way for the Berries was Dalton Wenner, who shot an 86, while Cayden Baker followed with an 88, Dane Wenner had a 91 and Mason Albert a 96.
Oil City's Jacob Teeter was the medalist and he fired an 85 while teammate Colin Liederbach was a stroke back with an 86. Logan Loughran added a 94 and Charlie Motter had a 97.
Franklin's four scoring golfers included Ty Prince (90), Ryan McCandless (92), Damon Curry (98) and Zach Boland (109).
BOYS SOCCER
C-L 6, DCC 0
Wyatt Boyden scored a pair of goals and assisted on two others Thursday night while goalie Isaac Lerch recorded a shutout as Clarion-Limetone blanked DuBois Central Catholic in the Lions' home opener.
C-L rolled up a 5-0 lead in the first half and never looked back as coach Don Montgomery's team improved to 2-0 on the season.
Boyden opened the scoring off a feed from Danny Schweitzer just seven minutes into the match.
Thomas Uckert made it 2-0 off a feed from Boyden and a minute later, Uckert fed Brenden Bettwy for another goal.
Late in the first half, Boyden assisted on a goal by Martin Ormeno and then scored himself after an assist from Uckert with less than three minutes left.
The only goal of the second half came off the foot of Layton Dunn, who was assisted by Brady Pierce.
Lerch finished with 13 saves.
The Lions will host Brockway on Tuesday at the Clarion-Limestone pitch.