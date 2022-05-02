WATERFORD -- Alex Zinz and Wyatt Gregory combined to serve for 35 points and six aces as Rocky Grove's boys volleyball team breezed to a 25-15, 25-11, 25-20 Region 1 road win over Fort LeBoeuf.
Gregory had 15 points, five kills and four aces while Zinz had 20 points, three blocks and two aces for coach Mike Stevenson's Orioles, now 4-5 overall and 3-3 in the region.
Brett Stevenson added 12 points, six kills and three aces, Dustin McMullen had eight points, Blayne Baker had seven points, Silas Adams had six points and Avery Purich five points. Camron King chipped in with three points, three kills and three blocks.
Fort LeBoeuf won the junior varsity match, 25-15, 25-11. Andrew Williams paced the Orioles with eight points and Bishop Williams had seven points.
Rocky Grove will play today at McDowell.