Led by 27 points and 12 assists from Courtney Clark, Rocky Grove's girls volleyball team improved to 4-0 Monday night following a 25-11, 25-12, 25-10 victory over visiting Sharon in a non-region match at the Nest.
In addition to Clark, who had seven aces, the Orioles also got stellar performances by several others, including Rylee Reed, who added 19 points and four aces.
Abby Williams collected nine points with four aces and five kills, Paige Cresswell served for 11 points, Devin Rhoads had seven digs, Sarah Plumer had four blocks and two kills and Abby Cable had three kills and a block.
Rocky Grove also won the junior varsity match, 25-15, 25-16 as Delana Pyle served for 17 points and eight aces while Natalee Sloss had 11 points and three aces.
Coach Mike Stevenson's Orioles will travel to face West Middlesex on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Franklin 5, Titusville 0
Franklin's Hailey Yard continued her torrid scoring assault on Monday, scoring four goals in the Knights' 5-0 home win over Titusville in a Region 5 girls soccer matchup.
All four of Yard's goals came in the first half, the first coming just two minutes in off an assist from Emma Pfennigwerth.
Yard's next three goals were all unassisted and came in the eighth minute, the 12th minute and the 34th minute of the opening half.
Yard now has eight goals in just three games this season.
"Hailey is doing an excellent job and she is so unselfish with the ball," Franklin coach Joe Keenan said of Yard.
The only goal of the second half came off the foot of Franklin's Alexis Holt, who was assisted by Amber Marsteller, in the 53rd minute.
Both goalies -- Franklin's Olivia Leccia and Titusville's Pailey Crawford -- each made five saves.
"In addition to Hailey, we had a lot of girls play very well," Keenan said. "Raelynn Montgomery gets the gold star for her defense, Emma Pfennigwerth had another nice game, Natalie Doty is doing a great job as a midfielder and a couple of big shout outs to Amber Marsteller and Riley Brophy. Both of them were outstanding."
Franklin will be back in action on Wednesday at North East.
Forest Area 2, Kane 2 (OT)
KANE -- Forest Area's Emily Best had a goal and assisted on a goal by Shawna Pack as the Fires played to a 2-2 tie with homestanding Kane.
Emily Stephens and Jillian Watts scored the goals for the Wolves.