MARIENVILLE -- Rocky Grove's Delana Pyle served for 22 points, including nine aces, to lead the Orioles past homestanding Forest Area, 25-1, 25-12, 25-6 in a non-region girls volleyball matchup on Friday.
Katie Beggs added 17 points with nine aces and six assists as coach Mike Stevenson's Orioles improved to 6-9 on the season. Also contributing in the victory were Zoe Cresswell with 13 points and five aces while Abby Cable and Paige Cresswell each had three kills.
Rocky Grove will be back in action on Monday at home against Cranberry.