Grove City 57, Harbor Creek 43
EDINBORO -- Grove City's Brett Loughry scored 20 of his game-high 25 points in the second half as the Eagles advanced to the District 10 Class 4A championship game after rallying for a 57-43 win over Harbor Creek at PennWest Edinboro's McComb Fieldhouse.
Coach Chris Kwolek's Eagles (15-9) will take on ??????? in the title game on Friday at a site and time to be announced. Grove City's last appearance in the finals was 2020.
Harbor Creek (12-12) led 24-18 at halftime as Brady Rzodkiewicz scored 11 of his team-high 17 points. However, Loughry poured in 12 points in the third quarter as the Eagles rolled to a 16-4 advantage to take 34-28 lead and they closed it out with a 23-15 fourth-quarter edge.
Nathan Greer added 16 points for the Eagles and Nick Krahe chipped in with 13 for the Huskies.