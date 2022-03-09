There's a lot of truth in the adage, "Steel sharpens steel."
Take Rocky Grove's boys basketball for instance. The Orioles suffered six losses heading into Tuesday night's PIAA Class 2A playoff game against Carlynton at Oil City High School.
However, a closer look at those losses showed that the teams Rocky Grove lost to weren't exactly chopped liver. Three of the setbacks were to District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic, another was against region powerhouse Farrell and yet was at Franklin against another D-10 champion.
Needless to say, coach Ryan Umbenhaur's Orioles weren't overwhelmed in their matchup against the Cougars.
In a back-and-forth affair at the House of Hustle, Rocky Grove trailed by only a point, 36-35, with 2:34 left in the game. But, playoff games are all about hitting big shots in big moments and the Cougars responded with back-to-back three-pointers and drained four free throws in the final 34 seconds to pull out a 48-38 win over the scrappy Orioles.
"I'm just happy with the effort and I'm so proud of these kids," Umbenhaur said as his Orioles closed the season with a 19-7 record. "Overall, I'm calling this a successful season. All but one of our six losses were against high quality opponents and to make it to the District 10 title game and then to go out and play tooth-and-nail against a tough WPIAL opponent like Carlynton is a testament to the hard work our kids put in this year."
The first quarter couldn't have gone much better for the Orange and Black as Isaac Clayton scored the game's first three points on a bomb from Siverly in the opening minute.
Reece Henderson and D'Andre Whitman added buckets to give the Orioles a 7-3 lead. A free throw from Whitman and another triple from Clayton pushed the Grove's lead to five at 11-6.
And, thanks to a three-pointer and a buzzer-beating two-point jumper by Brett Stevenson, Rocky Grove finished off the period and led 16-11.
Those good vibes disappeared in the second quarter, however, as the Cougars picked up the defensive intensity and went on a 16-0 run, capped by back-to-back, old-fashioned three-point plays by Simon Schriver as the Orioles' five-point lead dissolved into an 11-point deficit.
Clayton scored five more points before the half to bring the Orioles within seven, 28-21.
Neither team did much offensively in a 6-6 third quarter as Carlynton (21-3) maintained its seven-point lead.
But, Rocky Grove's resolve surfaced again in the fourth quarter as Alex Zinz kickstarted an 8-2 run that made it a one-point game, 36-35, with 2:34 to play.
Clayton added three free throws and a steal and layup during the spurt and Whitman canned a free throw.
It was as close as the Orioles would get.
Chase Jones and Timmy Smith buried three-pointers from the left corner on consecutive possessions and, after Clayton converted an old-fashioned three-point play of his own, Carlynton closed the game on a 6-0 run, which included four points from Khalil Kerr, who went over 1,000 career points in the process.
Clayton finished with a game-high 21 points and closed his career with 1,125 points. Whitman added six points and game-high 12 rebounds.
Jones led the Cougars, who will advance to play Our Lady of Sacred Heart in Saturday's second round, with 12 points and Schriver had 11.
Umbenhaur said he was proud of his three seniors -- Stevenson, Henderson and Clayton.
"Brett's transformation from his freshman year to now is immense. He listened, did what we asked him to do and went out and worked hard," Umbenhaur said. "Reece finally came into his own this year. He started using his size to his advantage and helped us with his scoring and rebounding.
"What can you say about Isaac?," he added. "He was our guy. He did everything. And he's an even better kid off the court than on it. We relied heavily on his leadership and scoring ability. Those three will be a tough group to replace."